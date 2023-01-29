A Contemporary Affair’ now open

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — The Umoja Fine Arts Gallery is proud to announce the opening of its Umoja Art Basel: A Contemporary Affair (Experience the History of Our Lost Gems).

The gallery-showing and sale features more than 30 African American contemporary and nationally recognized modern artists alongside a very select number of Detroit’s most Distinguished rising artists. The exhibit at the company’s Southfield showroom and gallery is open from Jan. 27 through March 11.

A Contemporary Art Affair features handpicked local and international art, much of which was recently shown at Art Basel’s premier Miami Beach art show and painstakingly transported back to Detroit for this special showing and sale. According to its website, Art Basel in Miami Beach unites “leading galleries from five continents” to “show significant works by Masters of Modern and contemporary art, as well as the new generation of Emerging stars.”

The Umoja Art Basel exhibit includes hand-selected works of art from prominent, nationally respected artists, including Grammy-Award Winner Marcus Glenn, known for his use of bright colors and his expressive use of paper and fabric to create a masterful textured Collage effect; Paul Goodnight, who describes his art with the statement, “My art reflects a collection of sensuous colors, often revealing mysterious hidden forms. I seek to Blend the line between abstraction and representation, with a focus on human form⁠. Here is where passion and Humanity may resonate”; as well as Larry “Poncho” Brown, painter, sculptor and curator of multi-disciplinary art pieces; and painter Annie Lee.

The gallery’s hours are Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 1 pm to 6 pm or by appointment.