A Comprehensive Guide to the Orlando Magic’s Future Draft Picks – NBA Draft Digest

With top 2022 NBA Draft selection Paolo Banchero firmly onboard the Magic’s overhauled roster, Orlando will now look to continue adding talent for the future.

Whether that be through adding talent via their own draft picks and continuing to strongly develop those, or cashing in their future assets for another co-star alongside Banchero, the Magic will undoubtedly need draft picks, the NBA’s currency.

Here’s where the Magic’s cache of future draft picks currently stands:

2023 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Magic — 1 Bulls* Nikola Vucevic

Details:

* — Top-4 protected.

2024 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Magic — 2 Magic —

2025 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Magic — 1 Nuggets* Aaron Gordon 2 Magic — 2 Celtics/Grizzlies^ Evan Fournier

Details:

* — Two years after Nuggets pick conveys to OKC. Top-5 protected, 2025-27.

Scroll to Continue

^ — Magic received least favorable of Celtics and Grizzlies selections.

2026 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Magic — 2 Magic — 2 Bucks Jordan Nwora 2 Pistons Rodney McGruder

2027 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Magic — 2 Magic — 2 Celtics Evan Fournier

2028 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Magic — 2 Magic — 2 Celtics* Bol Bol 2 Lakers/Wizards^ Max Christie

Details:

* — Top-45 protected.

^ — Magic receive more favorable than Lakers, Wizards selections.

2029 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Magic — 2 Magic —

2030 NBA Draft

Round Team Deal 1 Magic — 2 Magic —

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.