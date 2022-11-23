A complete look at the 2022-23 Wisconsin basketball schedule

The Badgers season is already underway, and Wisconsin is off to a 3-0 start in the 2022-23 campaign. The pressure turns up this week as the Badgers travel to The Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament as they open play with Dayton on Wednesday.

Wisconsin basketball begins Big Ten play on December 6 when Maryland visits the Kohl Center, as the Badgers look to defend their 2021-22 Big Ten regular season title. The core of Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl, and Steven Crowl return to try and lead Wisconsin to their third Big Ten title in four years.

How does the rest of Wisconsin’s schedule look in 2022-23? Here is a look at every game on the slate: