A comfortable Zach Harrison is ‘playing his best football right now’ for Ohio State

Zach Harrison was an important prospect for Ohio State in the 2019 recruiting class. He was a local player, coming out of the Columbus suburb of Lewis Center, a five-star prospect and the country’s No. 2 strongside defensive end, per the 247Sports Composite.

In addition to that, though, was the timing of Harrison’s recruitment. The 2019 class was the first full class under the new head coach Ryan Day after he took over for Urban Meyer. Landing a top prospect like Harrison would help keep the Buckeyes’ recruiting momentum alive.

Like many Scarlet and Gray fans, however, Day wasn’t confident in Landing Harrison.

Shortly after taking over as Ohio State’s head coach, Day went with defensive line coach Larry Johnson to Harrison’s house. They met with the player and his family and then Day made what he thought was a key mistake: he gave Harrison a Buckeye.

“I said, ‘This is a Buckeye, I want you to have this,’” Day remembered of this meeting. “And he looks at me, looks at it, he says, ‘You know, Buckeyes are poison, Coach.’ I walked out, I said to Larry, ‘We ain’t getting Zach.’”

Obviously, Day was wrong. Shortly after this meeting, Harrison called Johnson and committed.

“It was very important for us because Zach was highly recruited,” Day continued. “He was a local kid, Olentangy Orange, obviously a tremendous talent and a great culture fit for us.”

As a five-star defensive end, Harrison was expected to follow in the footsteps of Joey and Nick Bosa and Chase Young. Yet four years later, Harrison isn’t playing his rookie season in the NFL but rather is back with the Scarlet and Gray.

Throughout his Ohio State career, Harrison has faced questions about the comparisons to these three star Buckeye defensive ends that just happened to come before him. He’s often said that he doesn’t care about the comparisons, yet he was aware of the expectations.

“Obviously, coming in, seeing guys like Chase and DaVon (Hamilton) and doing what they did, it’s like, ‘Alright, I’m doing that next year,'” Harrison said. “And then it doesn’t happen the way you dream it does sometimes. You just gotta keep working and keep grinding and put one foot in front of the other and let the chips fall where they may.”

What’s been important for Harrison is realizing he is on his own journey. As much as he said he doesn’t compare himself to other defensive linemen, he knows his potential and had his own expectations. But things don’t always go as planned.

“That’s just part of maturing, realizing that everybody’s journey is different,” Harrison said. “Not everybody comes to college and it’s three-and-out and goes No. 2 overalls. That’s not common.”

This season, Harrison is one of the Buckeyes that is poisoning opposing offenses.

While Harrison’s potential flashed throughout his first three years with the Scarlet and Gray, he fully looked the part through seven games as a senior. The defensive end has made some key plays this year for Ohio State, lining us as a Rush end but also as an interior defensive lineman at times to help stop the run.

The best example of Harrison’s play came last week against Iowa. In a dominating defensive performance by the Buckeyes, Harrison was recognized as a standout. Despite playing only 20 defensive snaps, Harrison managed two tackles, both for a loss, a sack, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. He also tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage that resulted in an interception for safety Tanner McCalisterthe second time this year Harrison’s fingers have resulted in a teammate’s pick.

Zach Harrison in Week 8 vs. Iowa: ?? 95.3 Pass Rush Grade

?? 5 QB Pressures

?? 44% Pass Rush Win Rate pic.twitter.com/5wgkI7n9fY — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 24, 2022

“I think he was one of a few guys who played with that type of energy,” Day said. “I think Zach’s playing some of his best football right now… Zach has really come along. He’s practiced really well. I thought his leadership has been good. And I think you guys would agree, he’s probably playing his best football right now.”

Aside from the maturity and comfort of being himself, Harrison has also physically come into his own. He is taller and weighs more than either Bosa brother or Young did during their college careers. In fact, Harrison is one of the tallest players on the Scarlet and Gray roster and weighs more than any of his teammates who aren’t offensive linemen or defensive tackles.

He also has long arms, which means he plays differently than many defensive ends. This year, Johnson has found ways to better maximize Harrison, including using him on the interior, but the player has also taken his game to the next level.

For first-year defensive coordinator Jim KnowlesHarrison is playing as well as anyone on Ohio State’s defense.

“From the first time I got to be around Zach, I knew that, in my mind, he was an elite player,” Knowles said. “I mean, he has great speed, tremendous arm length and the ability to lock out blockers and his pass rush is really — he has some distinct moves that he uses. So I didn’t look much at last year when I got here. I really just tried to get a feel for the guys as they were. And Zach has been performing every week on tape. So it’s good to see him starting to make more plays and get the recognition. But I think he’s elite.”

When it’s all said and done and Harrison reflects back on his Buckeye career, he won’t have regrets. Well, his journey didn’t go the way people expected, but he’s found peace with that. He just wants to be the best player he can be, and he’s doing a good job of it.

He will also remember what he said to Day at the end of that in-home visit, something else he doesn’t regret.

“It’s the truth though. I didn’t think anything of it,” Harrison said. “To this day, it’s the truth. If you eat a Buckeye, you will die.”