A chat with performer Sandra Bernhard before she visits Charleston | Arts

Many moons ago, when I was working as a copy manager in the marketing department at The New York Times, a deeply earnest creative director gathered the team to share a video. It was a tape of an annual advertising Awards ceremony, emceed by Sandra Bernhard.

With her trademark languor, the tall drink of a comic-actor-singer-author set to brandishing her candid, subversive style of humor. Our Fearless leader looked wan. Bernhard’s urbane ennui was not gelling with her persistently Pollyanna approach to ad sales.

The Awards presentation flashed an image of one Nominated ad, a wordless stylized photograph of a young woman on the end of a diving board gazing into an empty pool. Bernhard cut her eyes at it and deadpanned, “When girlfriend gets depressed…” My manager blanched.

But I’ve always warmed to Bernhard. I associate her with my days living in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, recalling how she walked by in perfectly faded jeans and a killer shade of lipstick. Passing my 22nd stoop that was often loaded with chatting men, she once called out “Hey, boys,” without breaking that insouciant stride.

It’s just that level of Authenticity that gives heart to characters like the breakthrough bisexual Nancy Bartlett on “Roseanne” and her transfixing humor and Humanity as a stalking comic in Martin Scorsese’s 1982 film “The King of Comedy.” Recently, she’s put her own spin on chill, too, in roles in “American Horror Story.”

And it informs Bernhard’s decadeslong devotion to standup, which has taken her from being a regular at The Comedy Store to a Broadway stage, and to comedic books like “Confessions of a Pretty Lady: Stories True and Otherwise.”

In other words, when your girlfriend gets depressed, you might want to tell her to go see Sandra Bernhard. Well, at least it works for me.

Oh, and she sings, too. That Talent that will be on full display when she comes to Charleston on Dec. 13 to perform an evening of music and Comedy in the Spiegeltent at Charleston Gaillard Center. Here, we toss a question-and-artist back and forth to warm you up for it.

For decades, you’ve nimbly shifted from television to film to radio, from straight drama to Cabaret to standup. Is there a particular genre and outlet that feels like home to you?

They all do and it’s so important to weave them all into your Tapestry as a Holistic performer. One serves the other.

Your character on “Roseanne,” Nancy Bartlett, could be considered a breakthrough bisexual role on mainstream television. With all of the recent events in this country targeting the LGBTQ+ community, any thoughts on where our country stands today?

We are fractured and in spite of all the information floating around on the internet no one really reads or takes in the fine points and nuances that make for an intellectual discourse. Simply put people are just not educated and this leads to being pulled into the cult-like behavior that has permeated our culture.

What is it like being part of “American Horror Story”? Is it as creepy for its cast as it is for its viewers?

Huh. That’s funny. Well it’s not creepy. Well, OK, a little bit, but you’re surrounded by the crew and you’re on a set so that takes some of the edge off of it. All in all it was a lot of fun working with the other actors who are all just wonderful.

Have you ever performed in a Spiegeltent? Any thoughts on how it will inform your performance?

Yes, up in Hudson, NY, on the Bard College campus, it’s very romantic and evocative. You feel like you’re in Europe in the 1920s before everything fell apart. So it makes for a very intimate experience, which I really love.

With all your standup bona fides, you’re clearly excellent at reading a room and keeping it entertained. Any tips for those aspiring to get on stage?

I always tell young performers to draw on their own experiences and if you have nothing unique to bring to the stage, don’t get on it to begin with, now more than ever.

Ever been to Charleston before? Any expectations or things you’re hoping to do while in town?

I have and I love it, of course. It has that old Southern vibe like New Orleans but its own special feeling. Mitch Kaplan, my musical director who will be with me, is researching the myriad of fabulous restaurants to choose from on our first night there. We love to eat!

What can Spiegeltent audiences expect from your show?

Everything ranging from the political to the personal, emotional, relevant, all interwoven with songs that tie it together. I like to think above all my work is uplifting in a kind of visceral way — not hokey or corny, a little edgy, but comforting, too.