‘A Celebration Of Trees’ Opens At Southampton Arts Center • James Lane Post • Hamptons Culture & Lifestyle Magazine

“A Celebration Of Trees” is an ecological multi-media art exhibition created to educate and expand thought and consciousness about the world’s vast network of trees — a critical resource to humanity’s survival. For 300 million years, these species have helped stabilize and improve environmental conditions for life on our planet and today are an essential solution to global warming.

Raising awareness of the devastating consequences of deforestation and the threats faced to endangered ancient trees and forests, Southampton Arts Center’s new exhibition will showcase the beauty and mystery of trees while inspiring viewers to think more critically about how to protect them. Featuring powerful stories from around the world told through photography, painting, silkscreen, sculpture, film, and poetry, the exhibition will also include important messages from the world’s Indigenous peoples — the original Guardians of the forest. Curated by Laurie Dolphin with Daniela Kronemeyer and Coco Myers, the exhibition opens on Saturday, October 1.

“Ever since childhood, I have had a deep love and spiritual connection to the trees around me,” said Dolphin. “Now, as an adult and artist, I have come to realize that the universal importance of the tree world is fundamental to the survival of mankind. Simply put, we need trees and trees need us — we are forever interconnected. I know that this exhibition will transform our relationship, understanding, and appreciation of trees.”

Complementing the exhibition will be a series of programs including virtual and in-person talks, artist tours, workshops, films, and educational events in collaboration with environmental organizations from across the East End. A series of panel discussions will highlight myths and symbols of the tree world, scientific facts, stories related to their history on Long Island from the Indigenous perspective and how the Destruction of Forests contributes to climate change. SAC also presents a Collaboration with artist Sibylle Szaggars Redford who will contribute a film presentation with spoken word by Robert Redford.

“Now more than ever, our connection to the natural world must continue to thrive,” shared Kronemeyer, who will also serve as SAC’s programming curator for the exhibition. “The devastation we have seen caused by over-logging, development, and wildfires has greatly impacted the survival of our forests and all beings who call it home. This exhibition will inspire the audience to think more deeply about our Sacred connection to trees, and serve as a reminder that we each have the power to make a difference when it comes to the health of the environment.”

“The East End artists participating in this exhibition have a long-term connection to both the local arts community and to the environment,” Myers shared. “Whether the work is representational or abstracted, it is inspired by nature: the light, the sea, the fields and the trees of Eastern Long Island.”

Learn more at southamptonartscenter.org/celebration-oftrees.