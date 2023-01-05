It is well known that, as a people, we Bangladeshis have a particular fondness for the arts and literature.

We are a people that recognizes the importance of the arts, not just as a mode of entertainment but an essential element that makes life worth living. From the storied history of the Boi Mela, where droves of people gather annually to lose themselves within the pages of their next favorite book, to the emergence of newer platforms and events, we celebrate literature like no other.

Which is why it is incredibly humbling that the Dhaka Lit Fest (DLF) has, in the decade that it has existed, established itself as a literary festival revered by intellectuals and literature enthusiasts across the board, where renowned local and international Writers and artists come together to honor the arts, and uphold culture, literature, and creativity from around the world.

With nine editions completed successfully, the annual festival is set to commence at Bangla Academy today, marking the event’s tenth edition, and will continue until January 8.

For avid participants of DLF, this year’s four-day festival has been even more highly anticipated after the three-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

DLF, which was previously free for all, has introduced a ticketing system this time. While the move has proven to be somewhat contentious, it is nevertheless the correct move when it comes to sustaining and indeed improving on an event of this magnitude going forward.

DLF is a celebration of the written word, as well as art in all other forms, as the event emphasizes on the value of stories and ideas, and opens the floor for open-minded discussions on real-life issues and topics through a plethora of panels, discussions, and activities.

With internationally acclaimed artists such as Abdulrazak Gurnah and numerous local creatives in attendance, this year’s DLF has something on offer for everyone from all walks of life.

We hope to see you there.

Full disclosure: Dhaka Tribune is the Title Sponsor for the Dhaka Lit Fest.