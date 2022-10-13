A Celebration of 100 years of Augustana Football: Viking Days

For that 1924 Homecoming celebration, Augustana prevailed 32-0 over Dakota State. The following season, the Vikings topped Huron in a 7-6 barn-burner.

The 2022 Viking Days Celebration is special for the Class of 1972 as it is the 50th Class Reunion. Celebrating their final Viking Days as a student, from the 1972 Edda, “to life, skol! Homecoming 1971 is Augie life at its best… anticipation and questions: has he asked you yet? You mean we go out for dinner too? What am I going to wear? Did you order the corsage? How can I pay for all this?”

Students at Viking Days 1971 were treated to a Josh White concert along with typical traditions such as Coronation and the parade.

Again, from the Edda, “Hectic: putting finishing touches on a float at daybreak, color, accomplishment, 1st place … hopes and sorrows: at the game, blue and gold, cheers, the flurry of excitement, Tears as the Vikings fall. “

Based on the last line, we learn the Class of 1972 was not victorious on Viking Days 1971, a hopeful change that the 2022 Viking football team will give the winning moment.

The Viking Days game has been played in Kirkeby-Over Stadium since 2009 where AU holds a 9-3 record. The first Viking Days contest in the new stadium was a 41-21 win over Upper Iowa behind a career-high 305 passing yards from Luke Butler. The Vikings’ signal caller tossed for four touchdowns and rushed for a fifth touchdown as AU left a crowd of 5,315 in celebration.