A Celebration of 100 years of Augustana Football: The 1980s

Every Thursday throughout the season, GoAugie.com will take a dive into a new decade of Augustana football in Honor of the 100th season. The 100th season of Augustana football is presented by CorTrust Bank.

In large letters of the 1989 edition of the Augustana Edda, “Going to the Playoffs”. The 1988 season (Edda is published in the spring of each academic year) was a special one for Augustana as it earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Playoffs for the first time. As we have several times, we’ll let the Edda do the talking for us.

“The Vikes closed their season with a defeat by the North Dakota State University Bison in the NCAA Division II playoffs. Considering that the Squad made 1988 a historical event in the “Augie text of football” — 1988 being the only time Augustana has gone to the playoffs, the defeat was not a terrible disappointment to the team or others. Coach of the year Jim Heinitz commented, “We were not disappointed in the effort that our players gave. I think that our team needs to be commended for its efforts.”

For the fourth time in program history, Augustana accumulated eight victories including wins over North Dakota and South Dakota. Augustana was coming off a 2-9 season in 1987, making Heinitz, who had been the Vikings’ head coach since 1985, a prime candidate for the North Central Conference’s Coach of the Year award.

More from the Edda, “The turnaround from last year’s discouraging season has been credited to the staff’s and team’s hard work and determination. Coach Heintz said, “It is a fitting end to the first group of recruits that I have had being seniors.” The team will lose Captains Rob Cundiff and Dan Keefer to graduation. Other graduating team members include Mike Murphy, Jon Vik, Brad Burgmeier, Chris Prawdzik, Darrell Lingle, Bill Ryan, Ron Schwint, and Craig Paulsen. Despite these losses the Vikings are expected to have a successful season in 1989.”