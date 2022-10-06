A Celebration of 100 years of Augustana Football: The 1960s

Josephson had this written about him in the 1964 Edda, “Les Josephson, outstanding Augustana athlete, received national recognition when selected to the Second Team All-American. On the gridiron Les led the team in rushing the past two years as fullback and halfback and excelled on defense as a Monster (roving linebacker). He also excels in track as a high jumper, holding the NCC record.

The Vikings then saw their record slip for several seasons, but despite that, saw program records set.

The 1967 Squad was the most prolific record setter in the school’s history. According to the 1968 Edda, the Vikings’ Gary Sandbo set career records in touchdown passes, total offense, most plays, most pass completions and passing yardage.

Sandbo was named the NCC’s Most Valuable Player following the season, joining John Simko, an Offensive lineman, who earned the Honor in 1960.

