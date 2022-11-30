A Case Report and Literature Evaluation of Adolescents with Myointimoma of the Glans Penis

Penile soft tumors are extremely rare in young people for several reasons. Because there are no norms to follow, each occurrence such as this generates unease regarding the breadth and intensity of diagnostic and treatment efforts. Both a case report of an adolescent myointima of the penile phallus and a literature review on the subject are presented by the researchers. So far, there have only been 10 cases recorded that fall within this age range.

The 15-year-old boy appeared with a slow-growing, palpable, firm lump in his glans that had been there for 6 months. A 1 cm-long, firm, whitish, painless lump was discovered during a physical examination to be located within the glans. An ultrasound examination of the glans revealed a hypoechogenic, hypoperfused, and poorly defined region. No additional pathogenic mass was found in the glans or Corpus cavernosum using MRI. Myointimoma was suspected when an excisional biopsy showed immunohistological characteristics.

Since myointima is rather rare, its primary value comes from the fact that it may be distinguished from other more clinically aggressive neoplasms. In order to arrive at an appropriate diagnosis, a histological examination, which may include immunohistochemistry, is required. An alternative to therapy that is both safe and successful is a procedure called local excision.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-022-01131-3