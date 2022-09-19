A BYU basketball player’s company hooks the Women’s team up with custom shoes

(Rachel Rydalch | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brigham Young Cougars head Coach Mark Pope, pulls Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) off to the side during the second period of a NIT game against the Long Beach State 49ers at the Marriott Center on Wednesday , March 16, 2022.

The BYU Women’s basketball team received a gift recently from a company founded by another Cougar hooper.

Default Happiness, a business started by guard Trey Stewart, gave each player on the Women’s team a pair of all-white Nikes with their numbers and last names on them. The custom shoes are part of the apparel the company sells.

Default Happiness signs Athletes to name, image and likeness deals. Stewart said back in February that he had signed quarterback Jaren Hall and former point guard Alex Barcello.

“I wanted to work with athletes at our school to promote things that are important to them,” Stewart said.

Hall wants to start an anti-bullying foundation. There are shirts and sweaters on the company’s website that say “Kindness Counts,” and all proceeds for those items go toward starting a foundation of the same name.

The Women’s basketball team has been going on Retreats and engaging in other types of team bonding as it gets ready for its first season under new Coach Amber Whiting. She said on a recent BYUtv appearance that the “goal is to get 10,000 people in the stands” at the Marriott Center for their games. She added that there are things in the works if the team actually reaches that goal.

The Women’s team opens the season on Oct. 27 at home in an exhibition against Westminster.