A busy year for the sport

Odd number years tend to hold fewer events than even number years. Men’s World Cups, Euros and Copa Americas have a tradition of even-numbered years. Regardless, there is plenty of soccer action coming in 2023.

Here are some dates to mark on your calendar.

Biggest soccer events in 2023

February 1-11, 2023: FIFA Club World Cup

The 2023 edition will feature the Seattle Sounders as the representative from the CONCACAF region. The Sounders are making history as the first MLS club to ever be a CONCACAF representative. The tournament takes place in Morocco with Wydad Athletic Club and Al Ahly representing Africa. Real Madrid (UEFA) and Flamengo (CONMEBOL) are the favourites. Finally, Al-Hilal (AFC) and Auckland City (Oceania) round out the competition.

In the US, FOX Sports and Telemundo Deportes are covering the event.

February 14, 2023: UEFA Champions League Round of 16

The knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League kicks off on February 14 with two great games. Reigning Scudetto winners AC Milan take on Tottenham Hotspur. Also, the tie of the year starts between PSG and Bayern Munich.

The Round of 16 stretches to March 15. You can catch UEFA Champions League action in the US on CBS Sports/Paramount+ and Univision.

March 23, 2023: Euro 2024 Qualifying

Qualifying for Euro 2024 kicks off on this day with quite a matchup. Euro 2020 Champion Italy host Euro 2020 runner-up in the group C opener.

The US TV rights in the US Belong to FOX Sports and Univision with fuboTV streaming many of the Qualifiers in a deal with FOX.

May 20 – June 11, 2023: FIFA U-20 World Cup

The United States will feature in this year’s U-20 World Cup which will be held in Indonesia as one of four CONCACAF sides (the other three are Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Honduras). A tournament worth watching with flowing football from young talent that in the near future may become household names. As with all FIFA tournaments, the current English-language rights holder in the US is FOX Sports.

May 31, 2023: Europa League Final

To be held in Budapest, Hungary this year. CBS Sports and Univision.

June 3, 2023: FA Cup Final

US TV rights: ESPN+

June 7, 2023: Europa Conference League Final

To be held in Prague, Czech Republic. Coverage is CBS Sports and Univision.

June 10, 2023: UEFA Champions League Final

To be held in Istanbul, Turkey. Televised on CBS Sports and Univision.

June 14 – 18, 2023: UEFA Nations League Final

The Netherlands will host the final four of the UEFA Nations League featuring the hosts, Croatia, Italy and Spain. FOX Sports own the US TV English-language rights.

June 16 – July 16, 2023: AFC Asian Cup

The top 24 nations in the Asian Confederation feature in this tournament held in Qatar (originally scheduled for China). CBS Sports have the rights to this tournament in the US. Many of the games are on Paramount+.

July 20 – August 20, 2023: FIFA Women’s World Cup

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is the highlight of the biggest soccer events this year. It is the first edition with 32 teams. Australia and New Zealand co-host the competition. FOX Sports and Telemundo have US TV rights.

August 16, 2023: UEFA Super Cup

Another season of European soccer kicks off on August 16 with the traditional meeting of the winners of the Champions League and Europa League. CBS Sports and Univision.

