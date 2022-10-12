A Bunch Of NBA Newcomers Could Get Major Raises Soon

The NBA is about to start its 2022-23 season which is sure to hold many surprises, disappointments, and shocking storylines.

There will be a few breakout stars, including some who have been in the league for a couple of years.

There is under a week (10/17) for players from the 2019 NBA Draft to sign Rookie scale extensions. Some names to keep an eye on this week:

J. Poole GSW

C. Johnson PHX

G. Williams BOS

D. Hunter ATL

B. Clarke MEM

K. Porter Jr. HOU

To M. Thybu PHI

PJ Washington CHA

R. Hachimura WAS — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 11, 2022

Keith Smith has pointed out that an awful lot of players who were NBA newcomers in 2019 could be signing their Rookie scale extensions soon.

Teams have just under a week to sign players from the 2019 draft to Rookie scale extensions.

And there are a lot of big names on this list of 2019 rookies, including Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors, Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns, Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics, and more.

These guys are all about getting paid – and some of them may be the future of their respective franchises.

New Deals For Former Newcomers

There is no doubt that the biggest name on that list is Poole from the Warriors.

And that was true even before he was at the center of Headlines because of a fight between him and Draymond Green.

But the list above shows how talented the 2019 Rookie class was.

Johnson is becoming one of the most important parts of the Suns, as is Williams with the Celtics.

Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers has been struggling a bit but he’s still a two-time All-Defensive player.

And De’Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks has been putting up 13.4 points a game.

You can expect that all of these guys will get their contracts and a renewed focus from their teams.

Each player has been showing promise since 2019 and a few of them are set to show even more in 2022-23 and beyond.