A bounce goes Wayzata’s way, secures the Class 3A boys’ soccer title

The Wayzata boys’ soccer players, eternally confident, said they never had a doubt.

The Trojans trailed by a goal with less than two minutes left Friday but rallied to beat Woodbury 3-2 in overtime in the Class 3A Championship game at US Bank Stadium.

Wayzata won the game on a goal credited to Joe Highfield that bounced in off a Woodbury defender in the 85th minute. That came after Joey Burica knocked in a ball Bouncing in front of the net at 78:18, sending the game to overtime.

“We’ve been in that position before,” Wayzata senior defender Mike Orlov said. “There was never a doubt we were going to score. No surprise Joey Burica scored. He’s always there when we need him.”

On the goal in overtime, Trojans midfielder Jackson Widman outraced a Woodbury defender for a free ball and carried it up the left side. He put a perfect cross to Highfield, who was making a run down the middle of the field. Highfield took one touch and hit a low shot.

Woodbury goalkeeper Eddie Puglisi made a toe save, but the rebound went straight at a defender who was sprinting back to get into the play. It caromed off him and into the net.

“I didn’t see it,” Highfield said. “I turned away after the shot. Then I looked back and it was going in.”

It gave Wayzata (19-1-2) its fourth boys’ soccer state title.

“I loved how our boys kept at it. We battled some adversity today,” Wayzata Coach Dominic Duenas said. “We never quit.”

Woodbury had built a 2-1 lead in the first half, getting a pair of close-range goals from sophomore Olin Franzwa.

His first was a left-footer that found the net in the 14thth minute. After Wayzata tied the score 1-1 on a low 20-footer by Orlov, Franzwa helped Woodbury (15-2-3) regain the lead on a header in the 36th minute.

Both goals originated with long throw-ins from Woodbury’s Zach Sorensen.

“Long throws are dangerous in high school soccer,” Duenas said. “They got us twice.”

Woodbury Coach John Engen said the finish took nothing away from what the Royals accomplished.

“I don’t think I can console them,” he said of his players. “I’m just as disappointed, but they’ve worked hard and they earned their spot here. I’m proud of this whole season.”