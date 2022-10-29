A big season is upcoming for RJ Davis

Heading into his junior season, RJ Davis is in line to have yet another strong season for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program.

It’s no secret that the UNC basketball program has a very talented roster heading into the 2022-2023 season. Of all the returning talent, RJ Davis may simply be the most intriguing of the group.

As a sophomore, Davis became a full-time starter and simply thrived. He clearly was one of the team’s most improved players, as his success helped the Tar Heels make their strong run to the Final Four.

Heading into his junior season, Davis could be in line for an even bigger jump in production. As we’ve seen countless times in the past, North Carolina guards typically tend to improve as they gather more experience. Davis (along with fellow backcourt mate Caleb Love) have shown improvements over time, and both have the potential to have even stronger seasons during the 2022-2023 campaign.

2021-2022 Season In Review

Davis was a steady contributor for the Tar Heels last season, as he averaged 13.5 points and 3.6 assists during the regular season.

His minutes (and production) increased during the NCAA Tournament, as he averaged a staggering 37.7 minutes per contest during the team’s run to the national championship game. This heavy workload included three games in which he was never subbed out, including a 45-minute outing against Baylor as well as a full game played against Kansas in the title game.

When Davis was on his game, the Tar Heels most likely won. North Carolina was 15-4 when Davis scored 15 points or more, as most of those performances came during ACC play.

Overall, the White Plains, New York native led the Tar Heels with 142 assists and 40 steals, was second on the team in both free throw percentage (.833) and three-point percentage (.367), was third in three-pointers made (66) while also being the team’s fourth leading scorer.

What to Expect in 2022-2023

Based on what we’ve seen from Davis, you’d have to expect that he’s in line for yet another big jump in production this season.

The Tar Heels have plenty of Offensive options, but Davis will still have his fair share of scoring opportunities. In fact, his Offensive success really helps dictate the Offensive flow, as his ability to knock down shots will open up opportunities for his teammates.

As a sophomore, Davis was more efficient with the basketball, as he increased his shooting percentages in all areas. With another year of experience under his belt, it’s possible that Davis will be able to shoot the ball at an even higher clip this season, which would be very beneficial for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program.

It isn’t out of the question to think that Davis could average 15+ points per game this season. We should also see an increased assist rate, as he could possibly increase his average closer to five per game.

Bold Prediction

I personally believe that RJ Davis is in line for a huge season for the UNC basketball program, so here’s my bold prediction:

RJ Davis will earn All-American honors for the 2022-2023 season.

Yes, the Tar Heels will have at least three (Bacot, Love, Davis) as All-American representatives this season.

Even though most of the attention surrounds Bacot and Love, Davis is equally as important to the Tar Heels’ success this upcoming season. If the UNC basketball program finishes the job and redeems last season’s national championship defeat, Davis will play a major role in helping the team do so.

