A big NBA opening night (and a stunning number) for three former Terps teammates settling into new homes

It was a strong NBA opening night for three former Maryland basketball teammates. Kevin Huerter, Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith each started the season with strong performances.

Huerter, in his first game as a Sacramento King, scored 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and recorded three rebounds, two assists and one steal Wednesday night in 29 minutes in the Kings’ 115 -108 loss to Portland. Huerter arrived in Sacramento in a trade after spending his first four years in the league with the Atlanta Hawks, becoming a key piece of an Emerging team before the Hawks traded for all-star guard Dejounte Murraymaking Huerter expendable.

The Kings have been a perennial loser for years, missing the Playoffs for the past 16 years, an NBA record. But the arrivals of Huerter and all-star Damontas Sabonis, along with dynamic guard DeAaron Fox has them Whispering about the post season in Sacramento. Via CBSSports’ Fantasy tee:

“If Wednesday’s game is any indication, Huerter has landed in a plum spot with the Kings. Huerter consistently played around 30 minutes and was a starter roughly two-thirds of the time during his four-year tenure with Atlanta. Due to his sharpshooting skills beyond the arc, Huerter fits the mold left by Buddy Hield. Although there is ample competition on the depth chart, it appears that the 24-year-old will have the first shot at the off-guard position.”

His former Maryland teammate Burno Fernando also had a strong opening night. After securing the Houston Rockets starting spot at center, Fernando made all three of his shots, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked two shots in 25 minutes in their loss to the Hawks. But none of that was his most impressive feat. Fernando, the powerful 6-10, 240-pound center dished out seven assists. That’s right, seven. In 25 minutes. Against zero turnovers.

How unusual is it for Fernando to stack dimes like that? His previous NBA career high was three assists. at Maryland, where he played in played from 207 to 2019, he averaged 1.4 assists and 2.4 turnovers per game.

Bruno Fernando really impressed in the #Rockets preseason opener. Fresh off of signing his new multi-year contract, he flashed solid rim protection, was a viable lob threat, had great chemistry with KPJ, and he even dished out an impressive assist. Great game from Bruno. pic.twitter.com/G1k1n2EgB8 — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) October 4, 2022

Fernando’s game and confidence appear to be blossoming with the comfort of a stable new home. Previously a bench player with the Hawks and Celtics, Fernando appeared to be hanging onto the NBA by a thread when the Rockets scooped him last season. He signed a four-year, $10.9 million deal with the team two weeks ago after impressing during the summer and preseason. Shortly before the opener, the team announced he was the starter in the middle.

Fernando, who became a fan favorite at Maryland with his warm Personality and explosive dunks, will have every opportunity to show his game has grown with the Rockets, a talented but young team building its core.

“When I was in Boston, I wasn’t getting any playing time. To be able to come out here and get on the court was all I wanted,” he said earlier this month. “I was able to come here. Play my game. And bring whatever I needed to bring to the table.”

A third Terps teammate of Huerter and Fernando’s, Jalen Smith, is one of the Indiana Pacers’ key young building blocks. He posted a quick 16 points, eight rebounds in 22 minutes in the team’s loss to the Washington Wizards. Like Fernando, Smith is enjoying a second chance to make his name after the Phoenix Suns abruptly gave up on him after drafting him 10th overall in 2020. He signed a two-year, $10.6 million deal with the Pacers last summer, declining to seek offers that might have been higher because the team is committing to featuring him.

Jalen Smith says his decision to return to the #Pacers was “a no-brainer.” pic.twitter.com/DMHjsRxCnf — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) October 19, 2022

Smith, Fernando and Huerter In 2016-2017, Huerter was the team’s second-leading scorer (14.8 points per game), behind Anthony Cowan (15.8) and ahead of Fernando (14.8). A year later, after Huerter left for the NBA as a sophomore, Fernando was a first-team All-Big Ten player and the Terps’ second-leading scorer, and Smith his third. The following year, after Fernando left as a sophomore, Smtih averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, becoming a first-team all-Big Ten player.

That team, of course, shared the Big Ten regular-season title in a three-way tie, but never got to test its fortune in the NCAA Tournament, which was canceled because of Covid-19. With that, only Fernando and Smith got to experience any NCAA Tournament success, a two-point win over Belmont in the opening round.

Former Maryland center Alex Len, Huerter’s teammate for the second time in the NBA after they teamed up in Atlanta, didn’t play in the team’s opener. Another Maryland basketball product, Jake Layman, isn’t on a roster for the first time since he entered the league in 2016. He tried to catch on with his hometown Boston Celtics, but was cut last week.