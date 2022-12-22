A big day for Auburn football, basketball

Wednesday was quite a day for Auburn athletics. It started with Hugh Freeze and his staff Landing a recruiting class of a caliber that would have been deemed impossible three weeks ago. It ended with Bruce Pearl’s basketball team Smashing Washington 84-61 on the road.

After Wednesday night’s game, Pearl, as is his way, took time out from praising his own team to congratulate Freeze and his staff for a job well-done.

“I want to congratulate Coach Freeze and his staff,” Pearl said. “When I say staff, I mean all the staff – the coaches, the support staff. … I am just so happy for them. We all have work to do, but he saved us and that roster. I’m just so happy for him and so proud of him.”

Freeze took over a program on life support on Nov. 28. Cadillac Williams had injected hope and energy, and Freeze and his staff hit the recruiting road and took advantage. The Auburn football machine, wheezing and coughing after a strange two years under a strange coach, showed signs of life. Freeze won’t build a Championship contender with one recruiting class, but the signal was clear. Auburn football is on its way back.

Auburn basketball has never really gone away, but it often did not look the part of a team that has won more SEC games than anyone over the last five years. Just in time for next Wednesday’s SEC opener against Florida at Neville Arena, it looked the part Wednesday night in dismantling Washington in the second half.

FOOTBALL THOUGHTS

Perhaps the most impressive part of Freeze’s first recruiting class was the flips. Seven players who were previously committed to other programs signed with Auburn on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Keldric Faulk Flipped from Florida State and defensive back Kaylin Lee from Ohio State. Earlier, center Connor Lee Flipped from Miami, defensive back Colton Hood from Michigan State, offensive lineman Tyler Johnson from Texas Tech, offensive tackle Izavion Miller from Ole Miss and quarterback Hank Brown from Liberty.

Is that the most flips Auburn has had in a single recruiting cycle. I have to believe it is.

***

First-year UAB Coach Trent Dilfer gets credit for the most bizarre statement of the day, saying “We’re looking for the best players in Alabama. If they go to the University of Alabama, that is awesome. But we are going to be the next best option.”

Really? Maybe it will go something like this:

“Son, you don’t want to go to the SEC, play in front of 87,000 every Saturday and play on national TV against the best teams in the game. Your best option is to play in Conference USA before a crowd of 30,000 on a good day and, on occasion, be televised on ESPNU. I admire what UAB has done, but come on man!

Was Dilfer’s statement meant as a slap at Auburn? Of course it was. Why did he feel compelled to say it. I have no idea.

***

I don’t believe Auburn’s recruiting class is even close to being done. Players will continue to enter the Portal until it closes in mid-January. More will enter when it opens again in mid-April. There will likely also be more incoming freshmen signed on national signing day in February.

***

BASKETBALL THOUGHTS

Freshman Auburn point guard Tre Donaldson isn’t going to be just a good player. He is going to be a great player. In just nine minutes Wednesday night, Donaldson took just two shots, but he had seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and just one turnover.

***

“You are the best player on the floor. Act like it!” That was Pearl’s message to Jaylin Williams during Wednesday’s game. Williams responded with 18 points and eight rebounds. They hit two of three 3-pointers. Pearl’s biggest complaint about Williams is that he is too unselfish, which says a lot about who Williams is.

***

Johni Broome was the dominant player Saturday night that he was signed to be. He scored 18 points, had eight rebounds and five assists. They also blocked a shot.