A 9-hole golf course is just a small part of this insane estate that includes an Oval office, indoor tennis court, and Waterpark | This is the Loop
We’ve seen some ridiculous properties through the years (Hello, Greg Norman), but 113 Juggler Meadow in Leverett, Mass., might top them all. The former compound of Yankee Candle founder Michael Kittredge has been put on the market for $23 million—and that seems like a steal considering all you get for that price.
In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to think of something that doesn’t come with the 60-acre estate. A 9-hole backyard golf course? Check. An indoor waterpark? An indoor tennis court? Check. The biggest living room you’ve ever seen? Check.
But wait! There’s more! An arcade? Check. An Oval office? Check. A spa? Check. A bowling alley? Check. TWO climate-controlled car barns? Check and check. There’s one building that’s 55,000 square feet!
Oh, and how about a kitchen with FIVE islands and SEVEN sinks?
Check. Seriously, what a freaking spread. We knew there were oil and banking tycoons, but a candle tycoon? Sure, there’s a Yankee Candle in every mall you go in, but you’ve got to sell a LOT of scented candles to amass multiple-climate-controlled-cart-barns wealth.
Anyway, good for Yankee Candle. And good for you if you can afford this place.
