A 71 by Scholtes Helps Cal Poly to Sixth Place in Golf Iconic Classic

LAS CRUCES, NM — A 71 by Elizabeth Scholtes helped the Cal Poly Women’s golf team produce its best score in the final round of the Golf Iconic Classic Hosted by New Mexico State on Wednesday at the University Golf Course on campus.

Scholtes earned four birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey for her one-under-par round on the 6,420-yard, par-72 course, finishing in a tie for 23rd place with two of her teammates and five other golfers.

Scholtes opened with a 77 and was tied for 51st place Monday, then shot a 72 Tuesday to move up to 35th place before posting her 71 in the final round and climbing 12 more spots.

Mustangs Kamille Dimayuga and Jensen Jalufka also finished in the logjam at four-over-par 220. Dimayuga and Jalufka both finished with rounds of 73.

Vanessa Wang carded her third straight 74 for a 222 total and 32nd place while Nicole Neale wrapped up play with a 75 for a 223 total and 35th place.

Cal Poly entered the final round in sixth place and finished there despite its best round of the three-day 54-hole tournament, posting a four-person 291 total for a 14-over-par 878 aggregate, one shot behind fifth-place Oral Roberts.

Pepperdine won the 15-team event with a five-under-par 859 total, followed by New Mexico State at one under par and Long Beach State at two over par.

Sarah Bell of Oral Roberts overtook second-round leader Jasmine Leovao of Long Beach State with a final-round 70 for an eight-under-par 208 total. Lion Higo of Pepperdine was second at 211 with a final-round 72 while Leovao slipped to third with a 75 and a 212 total.

Jalufka finished third in the field of 82 golfers with 40 pars while Wang was 12th in par-4 scoring at two over par.