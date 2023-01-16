A 48-Room New Jersey Megamansion That Scores With Basketball Lovers





Listing of the Day

Location: Alpine, New Jersey

Price: $15.89 million

This 48-room Suburban New Jersey megamansion on a sprawling 8-acre spread offers a full indoor basketball court with a Locker room—one of two courts.

“The most interesting thing is the size of the property itself,” said co-listing agent Joshua Baris, of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. “Having an 8-acre parcel, especially with all of the outdoor amenities, makes it really unique.”

The Closter Dock Road property, which was once part of the storied 63-acre estate of industrialist Henry Clay Frick, is one of just three Alpine properties allowed to have a grandfathered-in lighted tennis court, the agent said. Other outdoor features include an outdoor basketball court, also lit, and an outdoor pool with a Cabana and kitchen.

The 48-room mansion is on an 8-acre spread in Alpine, New Jersey. Luxe Visuals & Warren Young Photography





The tree-lined driveway leads to “enormous front gates and a courtyard that is very English, very European,” said co-listing agent James Collins, also of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. “You immediately get a real sense of the Grandeur of the house.”

The grounds are all “very manicured, with formal gardens, and there is a walking track around the whole property,” he said. And you’re very close to Manhattan, he added.

The entrance features an ornately carved front door and a two-story foyer with custom hand-painted murals and artwork, detailed plasterwork and millwork, and marble floors with inlays, Mr. Boris said.

The enormous two-story great room that was part of an early 2000s addition offers a handcrafted wet bar, a Billiards table, a double-height limestone fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, a coffered ceiling, extensive millwork and double wood doors that open to the indoor basketball court, Mr. Boris said. A mezzanine fitness center overlooks the court.

For large parties and banquets, the owners would cover the court with flooring to create a dance floor and a large open entertaining area, he said.

There is also another great room that dates to when the original house was built in 1999.

Other ground-floor spaces include a kitchen with a large island and an eat-in area overlooking the gardens, a family room, an en-suite bedroom, an office, multiple sitting areas and a glass-walled garden room with Marble floors and hand -painted murals. Off the formal dining room there is a butler’s pantry that does double duty as a service area and a bar.

The second-floor primary suite takes up most of the rear of the house, Mr. Boris said. It offers two private terraces overlooking the grounds, two dressing rooms, an open sitting area and lots of closet space.

The club-like, sports-oriented lower level offers games, a media area with flat-screen TVs, a home theater, a bar, a room with Arcades and a paneled library, according to the listing.

The great room has double wooden doors that open to the indoor basketball court. Luxe Visuals & Warren Young Photography





Statistics

The 35,000-square-foot house has 10 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms and six partial bathrooms. It sits on an 8-acre lot.





Amenities

Amenities include a pool with a cabana, an indoor basketball court, a 12-car garage, a lighted tennis court, a lighted outdoor basketball court, multiple fireplaces, a fitness center, fenced grounds, a long tree-lined driveway, formal gardens, a large wrought-iron front gate and a separate one-bedroom guesthouse.

Neighborhood Notes

Alpine is right off the Palisades Interstate Parkway and very centrally located in Bergen County, Mr. Boris said. It is also close to parks and walking trails as well as shops and restaurants in nearby communities.

It’s just a 10-minute drive to the George Washington Bridge into Manhattan, they said. The private Alpine Country Club, which has golf and tennis, is also nearby.

Agents: Joshua Baris and James Collins, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury

