A 1960s Children’s Book about Computers #Computers #Literature #History @pagetable « Adafruit Industries – Makers, hackers, artists, designers and engineers!

While the original German version went with a literal translation, later Editions updated the title to “Computer und Roboter” – computers and robots. They kept updating it until 1999, but it’s now out of print.

With this context, the somewhat weird title “Robots and Electronic Brains” might be more understandable:

Published in 1963, this might very well be one of the first children’s books on computers ever. To put this into context, this was:

The 1963 book “Robots and Electronic Brains” (by Robert Scharff) from the “How and Why Wonder Books” series is an early children’s book about computers. Pagetable looks at some of the interesting contents – and how the German translation “Was ist was: Roboter und Elektronengehirne,” from 1967, changed some details.

