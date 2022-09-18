A-10 Men’s Basketball Schedule Features Record 135 Games; 79 National Telecasts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The 2022-23 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball schedule will feature a league-record 135 total games. There will also be 79 nationally televised and digitally produced games across the league’s three media partners: ESPN, CBS Sports, and NBC Sports. The A-10 announced the conference schedule and TV selections for the upcoming season Wednesday. Through its comprehensive media agreements and extensive streaming package with ESPN+, every home game for all 15 league members will be available to fans and alumni on television or digitally.

The 2022-23 conference season will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 28 with a pair of games, including a nationally-televised contest featuring Davidson at Fordham on CBS Sports Network. Through the course of the 2022-23 season, there will be 57 televised conference games, eight televised non-conference games and three conference games on NBC Sports digital platforms as part of the A-10 package. Each of the league’s 15 teams will make at least three appearances on national TV. Loyola Chicago, which joined the league on July 1, will play its first-ever Atlantic 10 game on Saturday, Dec. 31 when George Washington visits the Ramblers. LUC’s first nationally televised A-10 game will be the following Wednesday, Jan. 4, when CBS Sports Network will carry Loyola at Davidson.

For the 14th straight year, the Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship Final will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and will also stream live on Paramount+ as a part of the network’s overall NCAA Selection Sunday coverage. In total, 11 games of the 2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship at Barclays Center will be nationally broadcast with the opening round games streaming live, exclusively on ESPN+. NBC Sports will carry the second round and the quarterfinals on USA Network, and CBS Sports Network will air the Saturday semifinal games.

“Announcing our conference and TV schedule always means that the start of A-10 Basketball is right around the corner! The addition of Loyola Chicago has enhanced an already robust schedule and television package,” stated Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade. “This should be an exciting season for our fans, with every game available thanks to our three media partners, ESPN, CBS Sports and NBC Sports.”

For the eighth straight year, ESPN and the Atlantic 10 will once again present the A-10 Friday Night Showcase, featuring eight Friday primetime conference games. The eight league games begin Jan. 13 with VCU at Dayton and continue every Friday through the end of the season, concluding with Dayton at Saint Louis on Friday, March 3. In all, six different league teams will make at least one appearance on an ESPN Friday night game. ESPN networks will carry 14 conference matchups and one non-league game. All A-10 games across ESPN networks will also be available via the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an Affiliated provider.

CBS Sports Network will carry 27 games, including 20 conference contests, five non-conference matchups and the two Championship semifinals. The Atlantic 10 is again partnering with CBS Sports to televise a doubleheader on Monday, Jan. 16, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The special Monday twin bill will feature rivals La Salle at Saint Joseph’s and George Mason at George Washington, blanketed by wraparound programming produced by CBS Sports in Collaboration with the A-10 Commission on Racial Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

In addition to the game coverage, CBS Sports Network will air four episodes of “INSIDE COLLEGE BASKETBALL, A-10 TIP-OFF.” A special edition of CBS Sports Network’s popular college basketball news and analysis show, “INSIDE COLLEGE BASKETBALL,” the four episodes will be dedicated exclusively to Atlantic 10 coverage. In addition to cable subscribers, CBS Sports Network is available via major OTT streaming services, and a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app by authenticating with select providers.

NBC Sports’ A-10 schedule will feature 34 total games on USA Network, of which 21 are conference matchups, and two are non-conference games, with three additional league games set for streaming on an NBC Sports digital platform. NBC Sports will also carry eight A-10 Championship games, airing the second round and quarterfinals. All games televised on USA Network and the three digital-exclusive games will be available live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app through authentication with select providers.

The Atlantic 10 extended its long-standing agreements with all three media partners in 2021. The 2022-23 season will mark the 10th year of the continuing agreements with ESPN, CBS Sports and NBC Sports. The Atlantic 10 institutions reside in states that comprise 39.9 million television households, 33 percent of the total national market. The A-10 is in seven of the top 30 media markets, including New York (1), Chicago (2), Philadelphia (4), Washington (9), Charlotte (22), St. Louis (23) and Pittsburgh ( 26). All 15 institutions are within or adjacent to the top 60 media markets.

Additional regional and local television coverage will be announced at a later date. All games not carried as part of the A-10’s national television package will stream live on ESPN+