A-10 Men’s Basketball Media Day Set for Thursday

The Atlantic 10 Conference will return to an in-person media day on Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, with all 15 A-10 coaches attending and live shows for fans to tune into.

A-10 Live will return to ESPN+ with Mike Corey as host. All 15 coaches will appear on the live show, as will Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade. Head Coach Chris Caputo is slated to join the program at 10:30 am along with Dayton’s Anthony Grant and Massachusetts’ Frank Martin.

The league has also partnered with the Field of 68 for a new podcast, A-10 Insider. Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google through Anchor, the free podcast will cover the entire season, beginning with a live show Thursday. Hosts Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster will interview all 15 coaches, including Caputo, who is set to join the show at 11:30 am

Media day will also feature social media activation throughout the day. Barclays Center will be the site of the 2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship, March 7-12. This will mark the seventh time the iconic Brooklyn arena has been slated to host the league’s signature event.