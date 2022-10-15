A-10 Men’s Basketball Media Day Rewind

Looking forward to heading to Brooklyn in the AM for @A10MBB Media Day! @GoodmanHoops, @RobDauster and I will be alive on @TheFieldOf68 from the Barclays Center with coaches’ conversations and a full breakdown of the conference! Can’t wait. #A10MediaDay — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) October 13, 2022 Prepping for @A10MBB media day tmrw with none other than The Almanac. @Ky_3MW did a terrific job with this league. I hope you’re ready for the hard hitting questions @coachFMartin.https://t.co/0THxUaZ9aU pic.twitter.com/WeTbxiMnAI — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) October 13, 2022

Looking for more from A-10 Media Day yesterday? How about 3 key takeaways from on the ground.https://t.co/ObKNSSOuIt — Tyler Cronin (@tcrons21) October 14, 2022 College hoops is getting close and our guy @ZacKrull_ was at A-10 Media Day on Thursday. His thoughts on a rising league, that has multiple Top 25-ish teams and a bunch of VERY interesting first year head coaches https://t.co/XwBHFDj7TL — Aaron Torres Sports Podcast (@AaronTorresPod) October 14, 2022

Fran Dunphy spoke Spanish. Billy Lange did some self reflecting. That and more from A-10 Media Day. https://t.co/B8TphyNfOl — Sam Cohn (@samdcohn) October 13, 2022 Had a ton of fun yesterday at A-10 media day. Coaches were entertaining, @John_Fanta was terrific and even @RobDauster was mediocre. New York is such a great place to hold media day. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 14, 2022

??It’s A10 Media Day in Brooklyn. The 2023 @A10MBB tournament will also be played here. ??Hard to believe that this years tourney will mark 20 years since Dayton has won the Atlantic 10 tournament. Will that change this year? — A10_Vault (@A10Vault) October 13, 2022 Fran Dunphy spoke Spanish. Billy Lange did some self reflecting. That and more from A-10 Media Day. https://t.co/B8TphyNfOl — Sam Cohn (@samdcohn) October 13, 2022

Putting a ?? on a full day in Brooklyn.#GoDukes | #A10MediaDay pic.twitter.com/rCsIXJpoNH — Duquesne Basketball (@DuqMBB) October 13, 2022 “We have a team that’s very quick, that we are going to have to develop fast. I think this next month of October and November we are going to have to cover some ground but, we have tremendous support on campus,” Coach Miller said. #GoRhody #A10MediaDay @RhodyMBB @A10MBB — Adam Bernstein (@AdamBernstein18) October 13, 2022