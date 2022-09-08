A-10 Men’s Basketball Home/Away Matchups Announced

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University’s home and away matchups for the 2022-23 Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball season were announced today by the league office.

Once again, A-10 men’s basketball teams will play an 18-game league schedule. The Billikens will face each league opponent once and four teams twice. The 2023 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship will be played March 8-12 and will return to Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

Saint Louis will play the following teams twice, once at home and once on the road: Davidson, Dayton, Loyola Chicago and VCU. Also making trips to Chaifetz Arena are Duquesne, George Mason, La Salle, Rhode Island and St. Bonaventure. SLU will also travel to Fordham, George Washington, Massachusetts, Richmond and Saint Joseph’s.

The complete 2022-23 A-10 schedule with dates, times and national television information will be announced at a later date.

A-10 HOME OPPONENTS

Davidson

Dayton

Duquesne

George Mason

La Salle

Loyola Chicago

Rhode Island

St Bonaventure

VCU

A-10 ROAD OPPONENTS

Davidson

Dayton

Fordham

George Washington

Loyola Chicago

Massachusetts

Richmond

Saint Joseph’s

VCU