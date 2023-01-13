9th Annual Latino Art Fair set for March 3 at Overture Center

The 9th Annual Latino Art Fair, Hosted by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD), will take place Friday, March 3, 5:30-7:30 pm, at the Overture Center for the Arts in downtown Madison.

Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) is a statewide initiative focused on promoting collaboration between Latino arts and service organizations, artists, and the communities in which they operate.

The Overture Center for the Arts and Dane Arts will also host the 9th Annual Latino Art Fair which will Honor the country of Cuba and the partnership with the Madison-Camaguey Sister City Association.

Featured artists and craftspersons at the Latino Art Fair, according to a press release from LOUD, will include Rodrigo Carapia, Jessica Guttierrez, Issis Macias, Mojo’s Majik, Nuria Moffett, Gina Nieves, Tanay Rivera, Jorge Santana, Eric de los Santos, Mayra Tepepa, Nabil Hamdan, Carlos Raul, Chele Ramos, Tomy Tepepa, and Eder Valle-Artesan Fruit.

The Afro-Cuban All Stars, a band created by legendary Afro-Cuban musician Juan de Marcos Gonzálezmusical director and co-producer of the Buena Vista Social Club session albums, will perform later in the evening at the Overture Center starting at 7:30 pm

González was an interdisciplinary artist in Residency at the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2015 and he also performed with Buena Vista Social Club at the Oscar Mayer Theater in February 2003. González has dedicated his life to raising the profile of all genres of Cuban music.

For more information about the 9th Annual Latino Art Fair, click here.