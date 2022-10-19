9th Annual A Season of Hope Arts Festival, Nov. 25th

All festivities to take place at Art Village on Main. Make plans to attend now. Photos by Roberto Hugo Gonzalez.

Texas Border Business

Open invitation to join the festivities to celebrate the “9th Annual A Season of Hope Arts Festival”. This McAllen holiday tradition celebrates visual and performing arts education and artists in the Rio Grande Valley. In addition, it encourages young people in the community to explore and appreciate the Arts.

This year, the festival will be a two-day event. The festivities begin on Black Friday, November 25th, with the Lighting of the Tree at 5:30 pm Music will be provided throughout the evening by students from the Creative Arts Studio.

– Advertisement –

Creative Arts Studio is a collective of local artists Empowering our communities through fine arts education. The evening continues with “Art at the Village” from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm Local artists will have their work on display and be on hand to show and sell their original work.

The festival continues Saturday, November 26th from 10 am- 5 pm Support your local artist by shopping the assortment of professional artists’ booths. They will exhibit their Masterpieces of jewelry, paintings, photographs, sculptures, and other media. All the works of art that are for sale at A Season of Hope Arts Festival are original, hand-crafted pieces. Most are one of a kind.

In addition, 97.7 The City radio station will provide holiday music throughout the day. The City’s focus is to encourage kids to become involved in the media arts through radio classes and on-air experience.

– Advertisement –

Exhibiting artists had to go through a lengthy selection process before being chosen to participate in this annual event. Proceeds from the professional artists’ application fee and the selected artists’ Booth fees provide Scholarships for valley students. Students studying drawing, painting, photography, dance, music, and voice are eligible for these scholarships.

For further information about A Season of Hope Arts Festival, contact Yoli Cantu at 956-687-8682