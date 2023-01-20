9,656 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,656 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust NA now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, Insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the Insider now directly owns 26,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The Disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of Equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and Eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a Consensus price target of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its Quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and Simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others , including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

