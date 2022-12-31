$96 Million Man Daniel Ricciardo Creates the Mold for Tennis & Golf Stars Nick Kyrgios & Cam Smith

Netflix Drive To Survive has boosted the popularity of several F1 drivers in its 4 seasons. The dramatic docu-series has its critics but does a brilliant job of building up a driver’s storyline. And the biggest gainer of popularity among all drivers is probably Daniel Ricciardo. While the Aussie was an instantly likable character in the paddock, with DTS he has reached a wider audience in several parts of the world. Although, now the $96 million-worth Ricciardo is setting the way for his fellow Aussie sports stars.

Ricciardo became one of the stars of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, with his comedic and positive personality. Now, with Netflix looking to release two more sports docu-series on Tennis and Golf, Daniel would love to give some Insights to his fellow countrymen, Nick Kyrgios and Cam Smith.

As per Golf broadcaster Luke Elvy, Kyrgios, and Cam Smith have got a great chance of attaining a similar level of popularity as Ricciardo. They said on Twitter, “The Drive to Survive @netflix series was huge for @danielricciardo’s popularity. I wonder what it will do for @NickKyrgios & Cam Smith when the [tennis and] golf series comes out. Regardless it’s nice to see Aussies at the Forefront of these major spectacles.”

Sept 4, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits Daniil Medvedev on day seven of the 2022 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrgios has been increasing his stock in recent years in the Tennis world and also played in the Wimbledon final. Besides,, Cameron Smith has also been Fantastic off-late and also became the PGA of America Player of the year in 2022. So, in these upcoming Netflix series, they will surely be one of the primary stars in focus.

As per the Netflix producers, Netflix’s PGA Tour series will have a similar drama on the same lines as DTS. Similarly, the Tennis series titled Break Point would have a lot of similarities with Drive to Survive. Still, the focus will be on characters like Ricciardo, in these cases, Kyrgios and Smith.

Can Netflix replicate its Daniel Ricciardo style of Storytelling in its upcoming Sports series?

Daniel Ricciardo has got a very dramatic story arc in the last few years of his career. Moving from a top team to a mid-field team and struggling to win again. It is a classic drama that Netflix wants to portray.

This can become a standard mold of how they portray the rise or fall of any sports stars in their upcoming series. Even Netflix has admitted how Ricciardo has made the show what it is today. They will want to portray Kyrgios’ story in a similar manner in Break Point, which releases in January 2023 as things stand.

The Golf PGA Tour series does not have a confirmed official release date yet. Although, Netflix will want to make it right as Golf differs a lot from the high-speed stakes of F1.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 17, 2022 Australia’s Cameron Smith celebrates with the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship REUTERS/Phil Noble

So, there is a lot of scope to create compelling characters from various players of each sport. If Netflix can adapt the Storytelling Angles from Drive to Survive in Break Point and the PGA Tour series, it will be effective.

Eventually, it is all about doing justice to the sport for Netflix. F1 Drive to Survive has been a victim of over-dramatization, so Netflix needs to monitor this aspect for tennis and golf. What do you think? Will Netflix’s attempt to be fruitful in these upcoming sports documentaries?