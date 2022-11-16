911 RFP goals 11-28 | News

During closing comments at Tuesday night’s Paducah City Commission meeting, Commissioner Carol Gault referenced Monday’s 911 meeting that discussed payment options to improve the outdated emergency radio system.

Mayor George Bray declined a suggestion that entailed McCracken County recouping tax revenue losses through annexed properties in tandem with user fee options, which involved updated Utility fees.

.

