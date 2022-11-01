9 Whitman Faculty Promoted in 2022

Written by Mónica Hernández

Whitman recognizes the outstanding work of each member of the faculty–dedicated teacher-scholars who are experts in their fields. This academic year, a handful of Whitman Faculty members received Promotions that reflect their contributions to their departments and the Whitman College community.

“It is always exciting to celebrate the accomplishments of our faculty,” said President Sarah Bolton. “Whitman Professors are committed educators, thinkers, authors, researchers and Mentors and I extend my sincere congratulations to everyone who was recently promoted.”