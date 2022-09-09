9 Ways to Feel Like a Kid Again in San Diego

Take a nostalgic stroll down memory lane to those early years of childhood. Remember the Joy of playing with neighborhood friends until dusk and the way ice cream dripped down your elbows? Ahh, to be young again! Lucky for us, San Diego is a Playground for all ages. After all, why should the kids have all the fun? Here are nine ways San Diegans can revive and entertain the delights of their inner child. San Diego Adults Nostalgia

Credit: Kambria Fischer

Meet new friends and enjoy the exhilaration of friendly rivalry by joining a Volo Sports league! Volo helps individuals connect through pickup games, tournaments and general exercise. Get outside by participating in the 4Sum Beach Volleyball Tourney in Pacific Beach, where you can develop your athleticism and meet like-minded folks. You don’t have to be a pro to start—co-ed teams function at various skill levels. If golf is more your style, The Loma Club is hosting its annual Glow Golf Halloween Tournament is Oct. 28! This event includes free parking, access to an on-site bar, and a t-shirt to take home. Clubs are not provided, but all skill levels are welcome.

Credit: Volo Sports San Diego

For those looking to burn some calories before the Thanksgiving feast, Volo Sports will hold a Turkey Bowl Flag Football Tournament in Clairemont on Nov. 23. Teams require a minimum of two women to play, and deals are offered on drinks via the app to those wearing their team shirts at the Sponsor bar. Finally, be sure to mark your Calendars on Dec. 3 for the Santa Tournaments at Liberty Station’s NTC Park. Bocce, cornhole and kickball are just some of the events you can compete in. Register today, bring your enthusiasm and channel your inner child!

Locations: Various San Diego locations

Credit: Wearekingdom – Belmont Park

Since 1925, Belmont Park in Mission Beach has been keeping San Diegans young at heart, offering everything from mini golf and roller coaster rides to tasty treats. With its Waterfront location, an array of activities (that are fun for adults) and a classic Boardwalk vibe, this seaside attraction features all the best qualities of an Americana Amusement park. The best part? Admission and parking are free! Reawaken your sense of wonder at Belmont Park.

Location: Mission Beach

As a leading institution of education, Birch Aquarium in La Jolla showcases top researchers’ expertise in oceanography. There is plenty to sea, so awaken your love of learning and explore this magical place like a kid! Check out the latest addition, The Little Blue Penguins Exhibit, to learn about the conservation of these enchanting seabirds. Then visit the seahorses, which are rarely bred in captivity but have been done so successfully here.

Location: La Jolla

Credit: James Tran

Prepare to travel back in time! Wolfie’s Carousel Bar in downtown San Diego captures a whimsical elegance, setting the mood for a romantic and cozy evening. Reminiscent of old-world Parisian Glory at the turn of the 18th century, this unique rotating Carousel bar will bring you back to the Moments spent on the merry-go-round. With a deliciously rich menu, Wolfie’s will surely reignite that twinkle in your eye.

Play in an Adult Arcade

Credit: Punch Bowl Social

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate or spend an evening out with friends, consider Punch Bowl Social in the East Village. Historically, this venue was once a boxing marquee, and the building’s bones showcase its historic charm and character. This adult arcade offers games like bowling, ping-pong and Giant Scrabble along with a kid-inspired menu with bites like chicken and waffles. Play like a child, but this time, perhaps fancy yourself an adult beverage.

Take a Surf Lesson

It’s never too late to learn a new skill! And if you’ve never surfed in sunny San Diego, there’s no better time to zip up your wetsuit and make some waves. Pacific Surf School in Pacific Beach boasts the title for Trip Advisor’s best surf school, and the ratings reinforce that narrative. Pick between private or group lessons and gear up to learn from instructors who are CPR- and lifeguard-certified. Surfboard and wetsuit rentals are also available. Don’t forget the Stingray shuffle!

Location: Pacific Beach

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With a Dole Whip Float

Credit: Shabby Tavakoli

Reminisce on the satisfaction of a frozen treat after a dip in the ocean or pool. Few things come close to the nostalgic thrill of a fruity and cooling Dole Whip. And the best in town is found at Seaport Fudge Factory in Seaport Village. Located off Harbor Dr, only a short walk from beautiful San Diego Bay, this colorful dessert shop offers everything from pineapple and mango to cherry and watermelon Dole Whip. Enjoy it as a float or in a fresh pineapple bowl (vegan options available)!

Location: Downtown San Diego

Play Mini Golf at Tappers

Practice your putting with a trip to Tappers in Point Loma! This mini-golf destination offers two nine-hole courses (the Gofer and the Gator courses) for both kids and adults. Perfect for a family-friendly afternoon or casual date night, Tappers adds a touch of fun for anyone looking to channel their inner child. Prices range from $14 to $21 for adults, depending on which course you play.

Location: Point Loma

Credit: Miss B’s Coconut Club

While apple juice may not be your beverage of choice anymore, you’re never too old for a classic Capri Sun! At Miss B’s Coconut Club in Pacific Beach, you can order one of their house specialties, the Capri Son. This drink features their take on the classic pouches we used to drink as kids, but with a boozy twist. Shhh…don’t tell mom!

Location: Mission Beach



