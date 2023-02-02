9 Ways LIV Golf Is Different To The PGA Tour

2022 was a year of upheaval and change in men’s professional golf with the emergence and establishment of the breakaway, Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit. A number of top-ranked players defected from the main Tours to the new organization, they included Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and even Open Champion Cam Smith, who made the move later in the year.

LIV Golf is a very lucrative circuit and those players who made the move were paid handsomely to sign up. They also make significant money at each of the LIV Golf events though Prize money. One of the selling points of the LIV Golf circuit is that it challenges the golfing norm, it offers something new at the elite level, something different from the PGA Tour… But what exactly are the big differences?

54-Holes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button