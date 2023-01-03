9 stories that shaped Columbia’s arts and culture scene in 2022

Recapturing an entire year of cultural activity in Columbia is like trying to wrap your arms around the wind. There’s always a hum emanating somewhere; always color being mixed and applied; always in motion towards something new and uplifting.

Still certain stories from 2022 warrant at least one more nod, having shaped our collective memories and affected the way we see ourselves — and others see our community.

Here are nine of the most significant arts-and-culture stories of the year that was — in no particular order.

1. After Pandemic edition, True/False Film Fest Returns to “normal”

After mounting its 2021 edition outdoors, in late spring, in an effort to be COVID-safe, Columbia’s homegrown, internationally-known nonfiction festival returned to its March date and downtown digs.

While the fest still took purposeful precautions, True/False 2022 resembled a return to normal. The Films we saw while indoors comprised a subtly strong lineup: from the Wes Anderson-esque volcanic romance “Fire of Love” to “After Sherman,” a lyrical portrait of the Black American church’s resilience; Chicago crowd pleaser “Let the Little Light Shine” to the quiet, neighborly charms of Warsaw, Poland and “The Balcony Movie.”

2. Roots N Blues owners honored for blazing a trail

Shay Jasper and Tracy Lane own and operate the Roots N Blues festival.

In 2021, Roots N Blues festival owners Shay Jasper and Tracy Lane sowed, then harvested real change. The pair programmed a lineup with female representation in every slot: from headliners Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow to locals such as Sifa and Violet and the Undercurrents.

The concert industry took notice and Roots N Blues’ momentum carried over into 2022; Jasper and Lane accepted invitations to speak at industry panels and were named among a field of 2022 Women of Live honorees by Pollstar magazine.

