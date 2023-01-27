9 Sooners Featured in final 2023 Top247 rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners finished strong in the 2023 recruiting class, Landing a top-five group in Brent Venables first full year on the job in Norman.

It’s an Incredible feat considering the season the Sooners had on the football field in 2022. Despite all that didn’t go right, Venables and his staff showed that they can flat-out recruit.

The 2023 class Featured nine players inside the 247Sports final Top247 for the 2023 class, and all nine were inside the top 125 and six inside the top 100.

Armed with a top-five group in 2023 and the No. 8 class in the 2022 cycle, the Sooners have laid the foundation for success as they prepare for a future in the SEC.