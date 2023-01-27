9 Sooners Featured in final 2023 Top247 rankings
The Oklahoma Sooners finished strong in the 2023 recruiting class, Landing a top-five group in Brent Venables first full year on the job in Norman.
It’s an Incredible feat considering the season the Sooners had on the football field in 2022. Despite all that didn’t go right, Venables and his staff showed that they can flat-out recruit.
The 2023 class Featured nine players inside the 247Sports final Top247 for the 2023 class, and all nine were inside the top 125 and six inside the top 100.
Armed with a top-five group in 2023 and the No. 8 class in the 2022 cycle, the Sooners have laid the foundation for success as they prepare for a future in the SEC.
9. Adepoju Adebawore, EDGE
Nobody in Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class saw a greater rise in their profile than Adepoju Adebawore. The Kansas City native was initially ranked No. 356 by 247Sports with a grade of 88. In their final rankings, he’s No. 9 in the Nation with a 99 grade. The kid has the work ethic and determination, to go along with elite size and skill, to be one of the next great Defenders for the University of Oklahoma.
10. Jackson Arnold, QB
Back on July 1 of 2021, Jackson Arnold was ranked No. 255 in the Top247. He’s since seen a meteoric rise into the top 10. It’s easy to see the number of quarterbacks ranked in front of the Gatorade National Player of the Year and think his No. 10 ranking is too low, but becoming a top 10 player is an impressive feat in its own right.
56. Jaquaize Pettaway, WR
Jaquaize Pettaway won’t be in Norman until the summer, but he has the speed to provide an immediate impact upon his arrival. With a question mark at the wide receiver position, he could earn snaps in certain packages early in his Sooners career.
57. Peyton Bowen, S
Considered a five-star player in the 247Sports composite rankings, Peyton Bowen has the athleticism to be a difference-maker in the return game for the Sooners as a freshman, even if he doesn’t see much time at safety in year one.
75. Samuel Omosigho, LB
Oklahoma’s linebacker group got a lot more Athletic with the addition of Samuel Omosigho. The four-star Texas product can play in space. With a strong group of 2022 linebackers, it may be hard to break into playing time in year one, especially since they won’t arrive until the summer.
92. Cayden Green, OL
Cayden Green could be a player to watch on the two-deep for the Oklahoma Sooners in 2023. He’s an impressive player that brings a ton of physicality to the position. He has the ability to play both guard and tackle at Oklahoma but figures to play on the inside early.
101. Makari Vickers, DB
Makari Vickers has the size and the attitude to compete for snaps early in his career at Oklahoma. The four-star player saw his stock climb throughout the recruiting process and will be a key cog to the future at cornerback for the Sooners.
115. Jacobe Johnson, CB
In addition to Vickers, Jay Valai is getting a ton of size and length added to his cornerback room with Jacobe Johnson coming to town. At 6-foot-3, he’ll create a lot of trouble on the outside taking away passing lanes.
123. Lewis Carter, LB
Lewis Carter brings speed and athleticism to the linebacker position in Norman. A two-way player for Tampa Catholic, Carter starred at running back as well and played all over the field during his high school career.
