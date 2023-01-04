Photo courtesy of The Dome

It’s that time of year where we let outdoor activities take a back seat and let indoor entertainment take the wheel. Sure if you love winter sports, have at it, but for others who are looking for a way to escape the cold, we see you. While teeing up on an outdoor green is still months away, why not get your swing ready during these colder months? From indoor driving ranges to golf simulators, these places make for a fun night out with your friends for some friendly competition. Here are 9 places to practice your golf swing indoors in WNY:

Did we miss one? Did one of these places close? Send us a note!

ADVERTISEMENT

1. GolfDojo

7350 Transit Rd, Rear Suite, Buffalo, NY 14221 / Website

GolfDojo offers public bookings for their golf simulator suites from 12pm -10pm, but for those looking to take full advantage of the amenities, join their membership to enjoy 24-hour access, discounted hours every day, priority booking access, and more. GolfDojo also offers lessons and opportunities for leagues.

Photo courtesy of The Links Golf & Tap

2. The Links Golf & Tap

360 Rainbow Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14303 / More Info

Looking for a golf bar and lounge all in one? This is it. The Links Golf & Tap offers Simulator rentals as well as Leagues and lessons. Come in by yourself and practice on Trackman’s range or bring up to three friends and play a round of 18 holes. At the bar you’ll find apps and finger foods as well as a variety of bottled beers and a handful on tap.

Photo courtesy of The Dome

3. The Dome

Temporarily Closed

8230 Wehrle Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 / Website

This indoor golf and entertainment venue in Williamsville offers a little bit of everything for everyone. At their indoor driving range you’ll find 50 practice stalls spanning two levels with designated targets. At their Toptracer virtual golf ranges, you’ll find 20 practice bays for up to 4 people at $45/hour with Unlimited golf balls. While you are here, you can also shop golf accessories at their store or grab a bite at the Local Grille.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Buffalo Golf & Social

510 Washington St, Buffalo, NY 14203 / Website

For both serious golfers and those just looking for a good time, Buffalo Golf & Social has a variety of skill levels to choose from. You can use the driving range feature to work on your game, or play a round at one of over 140 courses. Local merch is also available on site along with their new bar area.

5. Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome

Temporarily Closed

175 Brompton Rd, Tonawanda, NY 14150 / More Info

The Golf Dome offers a little bit of everything for a fun night out. Practice your drive at one of 48 tee stations, improve your short game at the putting and chipping green, go virtual with Sportzone, or even squeeze in a round of miniature golf. While you’re at it, grab a bite at The Grill at The Dome.

Photo courtesy of T Squared Tees & Taps

6. T Squared Tees & Taps

10 Center Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 / More Info

If you are looking for an elevated lounge, this is it. T Squared Tees & Taps feature 2 top-of-the-line Foresight golf simulators with huge 16ft screens and over 75 courses to choose from. As far as the menu goes, you’ll find everything from apps to filets and crab cakes to compliment their taps and cocktail offerings.

7. Battistoni Golf Center

9030 Main St, Clarence, NY 14031 / Website

Head to “The Bat Cave” to practice your game with one of the Golf Center’s simulators. Your experience can be super customizable with TVs available to set to your interests as well as the option to choose a playlist and listen to your favorite music. Simulators and Lessons are available daily from 8am to midnight.

8. Airport Driving Range and Pro Shop

207 Youngs Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 / Website

Airport Driving Range offers a single Simulator for bookings with 30 courses to choose from. If the Simulator is booked but you are still looking for some tee time, not to worry! You can still use the driving range in the colder months with their two heated bays in a covered area.

Photo courtesy of Mulligan’s on Fairmount

9. Mulligan’s is Fairmount

4467 W Fairmount Ave, Lakewood, NY 14750 / Website

For those down in the Chautauqua Lake region, look no further than Mulligan’s. Their themed suites will transport you to well-known places with multiple courses to choose from. Head to the Maldives or Pebble Beach with these two virtual golf simulators among their other family fun VR options.