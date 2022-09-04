9 notable Quotes from Dan Lanning after the Georgia loss

When Dan Lanning imagined what his first game as a college football head Coach would be like, he probably had something else in mind.

Maybe he wouldn’t have picked his former team as the opponent, maybe he would. I can guarantee you he didn’t have a 49-3 drubbing scripted up in his daydreams, though.

Unfortunately, that’s what came to fruition for Lanning and the Oregon Ducks on Saturday, falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After the game, Lanning was in a surprisingly positive mood that struck me as energizing, unlike coaches we’ve seen in the past for Oregon. Rather than being upset and outwardly frustrated, Lanning wore the loss on his chin and vowed that it would make his team better.

Here are the most notable Quotes from Lanning after the loss.

Opening Statement



Lanning: Tough game, obviously, credit to Georgia. They did a phenomenal job preparing their team for us. They out-coached us. They outplayed us today. They did a really good job. That being said, I think our players, that locker room is hurting a little bit, but they’re ready for an opportunity to grow, anxious to get back on the practice field. Certainly a lot of things that we can clean up and fix. You talk about Game 1s, it comes down to turnovers, it comes down to penalties, it comes down to missed tackles. We really lost a lot of those battles tonight. Didn’t have a lot of success stopping them. They did a really good job on the perimeter, and their players played really well. Stetson played really well. They have good guys. You can’t afford to play poorly against a good team. That showed up today.

Beating Yourself



Question: With two interceptions and allowing 9-for-10 on third down, would you argue that you guys beat yourselves today?

Lanning: Both those things obviously really hurt us. The takeaways were bad, and they dominated us on third down. We just weren’t able to get up the field. Obviously, the takeaways, that was the second takeaway is one that Bo would certainly want back. They were playing Buzz coverage into a Quads look and forced a throw we don’t need to force. Bo knows that. He knows that the minute he walked off the field. On third down, we have to do a better job preparing our guys. Again, they got the ball on the perimeter, and we didn’t have great answers for it.

Missed Tackles



Question: How do you guys go about fixing the missed tackles?

Lanning: I think the biggest thing for our team is seeing that. We have to go back and be great self-evaluators. We have to pull up the film and evaluate exactly how we perform. I think every one of our players will tell you they have more in the tank and they can do a little bit better. Same with our coaching staff. This is 100% on me and our coaching staff to do a better job preparing our guys, but we have to create those moments in practice. If you don’t do it in practice, it’s not going to show up in the game. So, we can do it better in practice.

Debut Loss



Question: The team may be down, but how are you feeling after having a letdown in your first career game?

Lanning: Everybody knows I have a ton of respect for Kirby. I told our coaching staff before this morning before we ever played the game, we had a staff meeting, and I said every single one of our goals is going to be ahead of us regardless of how this game comes out. Win, loss, draw, every one of our goals is still right here in front of us. Our players feel the exact same way. Tough Locker room because we have competitors. Not a bad locker room. A tough locker room because we have competitors that want to win. Those guys are hungry to go get better. I think if you asked our players, they would go right back out to the practice field today because they want to compete. There was no quit in them, but certainly getting to go against a good team, it’s a great gauge of where you’re at. They’re a good team.

Bo Nix



Question: What was the Ultimate deciding factor in choosing Bo Nix as the starting QB?

Lanning: Bo is a leader. I think if you go back and look at our offense, they really moved the ball well. We didn’t cap off our drives. Obviously, the turnovers are something we don’t want to have, but we moved the ball down the field at times. We just didn’t finish drives. You get down to the red area, you have to go score touchdowns, not kick for field goals. We had a couple of chances down there that we didn’t capitalize. Bo is going to go evaluate himself. We have other quarterbacks on our team that obviously can compete as well, but Bo is our quarterback. Bo did a good job today of handling some adverse situations, but he is also going to figure out how he can improve, just like we can as a staff.

Evaluating the Team



Question: How do you feel about your team after watching a blowout loss like this?

Lanning: I’m taking our team. I’m taking our players. We have to do a better job as coaches of coaching our guys and growing them and developing them, but let’s not discredit Georgia. They have a lot of talent. They have a lot of talent. They’ve been recruiting there and building a program for a long time. I won’t take anything away from them, but we have guys that we can play winning football with, and we have to grow this team to do that.

Positive Takeaways



Question: What are some positive things that you can take away from this experience?

Lanning: We’re really going to have to go back and look at the film. I think one of the biggest positives, like I said, is that we have a locker room that’s hungry to go get better. There’s not a bunch of finger-pointing going on in there. You don’t see guys throwing trash cans. That’s not the team that we have. You have a team that’s frustrated, that wants to improve, but I think we walked away saying, how can we get better?

Well Ty Thompson



Question: What went into the decision to keep Bo Nix in the game and not get Ty Thompson some reps once it was out of hand?

Lanning: I think we wanted to give our offense an opportunity to drive and get in some rhythm there. Obviously, they moved the ball down the field there on that last drive. We didn’t capitalize it with a score, but gave them an opportunity to get in a rhythm and get a feel for the game. We have a lot more football games to prepare for beyond this one, and just moving on just in this game wasn’t the only answer. It was growing as a team right now for the next game here.

Where to Improve



Question: Without having watched the film yet, where do you think you guys can improve the most going forward?

Lanning: I think we need to create some more explosives offensively, and defensively we have to stop those. We have to tackle much better. We didn’t tackle well enough on the perimeter. We didn’t get off the blocks well on the perimeter. I think they were able to take advantage of some of our rush. When we rushed up the field, they were able to put the ball back behind us, and we have to do a good job of retracing with Relentless pursuit on defense. Obviously, third down kind of on both sides. I think we were a little bit better on offense than we were on defense. We weren’t good at all right now today on defense, so that’s going to be an emphasis for us.