9 NBA Players With The Most Scoring Titles

They always say that defense is more important than offense because offense can win a game, but defense wins championships. At least that’s what any coach will probably say. However, offense is the most spectacular thing in basketball, and fans love it when a player scores 40 or 50 points in a game.





That said, the scoring title is one of the most important individual awards, and it’s not easy to win, as a player has to score around 30 points on a regular basis. Even so, throughout NBA history, some players have been so superior to the rest, that they won the scoring title multiple times.

Note: There are currently nine players with two scoring titles. Paul Arizin, Bob Pettit, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Adrian Dantley, Shaquille O’Neal, Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, Russell Westbrook, and Stephen Curry.

9/9 George Mikan (3)

George Mikan was one of the Pioneers of basketball, this guy revolutionized the game and became an absolute legend. This 6’10”, 245-pound center could do it all, defend, grab rebounds and score points.

Mikan was a three-time scoring champion, consecutively, by the way. In that span, he averaged 28 points per game, with a 41.7 field goal percentage. Mikan was on a whole new level, he was a player ahead of his time.

8/9 Neil Johnston (3)

Wilt Chamberlain was not the first great Philadelphia Warriors player, as Paul Arizin and Neil Johnston played a few years earlier. Arizin and Johnston were an Incredible duo, the former won the scoring title twice, while the latter was a three-time scoring champion.

Johnston won the scoring title in three consecutive seasons, from 1952-53 to 1954-55, averaging 23.1 points in 214 games. To top it off, they grabbed 13.4 rebounds per game in that span.

7/9 Bob McAdoo (3)

Another NBA Hall of Famer, another NBA legend, and another player who won his three scoring titles consecutively. In his sophomore year (1973-74) Bob McAdoo averaged 30.6 points per game, winning his first scoring title. The following season he recorded 34.5 points per game, and in 1975-76 he scored 31.1 points per game, making it a back-to-back-to-back.

McAdoo was Unstoppable with the Buffalo Braves, although he couldn’t lead them to a Championship. Throughout his 14-year NBA career, McAdoo averaged 22.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

6/9 James Harden (3)

Interestingly, James Harden was also scoring champion in three consecutive seasons. It makes sense for a player to be scoring Champion in consecutive years, because it reflects the peak of his career, and highlights how superior the player was during that peak, at least in terms of points scored.

The Beard was scoring Champion from the 2017-18 season, through the 2019-20 season. In the 2018-19 campaign, Harden recorded 36.1 points per game, the seventh-highest average in NBA history, and the highest since Michael Jordan recorded 37.1 points per game in the 1986-87 season.

5/9 George Gervin (4)

This San Antonio Spurs Legend was a real threat on the court, his offense was lethal, but he also contributed quite a bit in the other aspects of the game. George Gervin averaged 25.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in his career.

The small forward and shooting guard also won three straight scoring titles, including in the 1979-80 season when he recorded 33.1 points per game. His string of titles was cut in the 1980-81 campaign, when he scored 27.1 points. However, the following season he was scoring Champion once again, with 32.3 points per game.

4/9 Allen Iverson (4)

Allen Iverson was once considered as the “Next Michael Jordan”, as he was extremely talented, with a peculiarly Spectacular style of play. The Answer was a four-time scoring champion, including a back-to-back (2000-01, 2001-02) in which he averaged 31.2 points per game.

In that period Iverson competed against some high-caliber scorers like Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, and Tracy McGrady.

3/9 Kevin Durant (4)

Kevin Durant is undoubtedly one of the best players of his generation, and he has proven it time and time again, especially in an Oklahoma City Thunder uniform.

KD won four scoring titles in five years, and he would have been the scoring champion in five years in a row if not for Carmelo Anthony, who averaged 0.6 points more than Durant in the 2012-13 season. In that five-year span, Durant averaged 29.3 points per game, with a 26.9 Player Efficiency Rating and a 37.0 Value Over Replacement Player.

2/9 Wilt Chamberlain (7)

Wilt Chamberlain was a seven-time scoring champion, and believe it or not, those seven scoring titles came in his first seven seasons. Wilt the Stilt came into the NBA to rule, establishing unparalleled dominance. It seemed Chamberlain played a different sport than anyone else.

In those seven seasons, they averaged 37.6 points, which is absolutely insane. Also worth noting is the 1961-62 season, in which he scored 50.4 points per game, a record that will probably never be broken. To top it off, Chamberlain led the league in rebounds in five of those seven seasons.

1/9 Michael Jordan (10)

If there was anyone who could surpass Wilt Chamberlain, it was Michael Jordan. His Airness won 10 scoring titles, something that will probably never be emulated. There were seven consecutive scoring titles, between the 1986-87 and 1992-93 seasons. His extraordinary streak came to an end when he retired to play baseball.

When Mike returned, they won three more consecutive scoring titles. This makes us think that if Jordan had not retired to play baseball, he might have been scoring champion in 12 consecutive years. Michael Jordan’s phenomenal scoring ability is just one of the reasons why he is considered the greatest of all time.