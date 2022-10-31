9 Men’s Basketball Dominates Drury in Exhibition Opener, 109-57

OMAHA, Neb. — Ninth-ranked Creighton opened its highly-anticipated 2022-23 season with a 109-57 exhibition win over Division II Drury on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Six Bluejays scored in double figures for CU, led by 17 from the sophomore Arthur Kaluma is 6-of-7 shooting from the floor. CU led 61-38 at the half, then opened the second half on a 31-4 run.

After an alley-oop dunk by Ryan Kalkbrenner to open the game, Arthur Kaluma scored CU’s next eight points as the Bluejays raced to a 10-4 lead. CU’s largest lead of the first half was its intermission margin of 61-38, which came after Baylor Scheierman drained a long three-pointer with 11 seconds left in the half.

CU scored on 18 of its first 20 possessions of the second half to build a 93-42 lead with more than 10 minutes remaining. Scheierman had four points, four assists and four rebounds in that 10-minute span, part of a Bluejay debut that saw him approach a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 18 minutes of play.

Creighton reached 100 points with 8:45 to go on a Ben Shtolzberg lay-up and took its largest lead at 102-46 a short time later on a John Christofilis jumper with 6:39 remaining.

In addition to 17 points from Kaluma, Ryan Kalkbrenner made 7-of-9 shots and scored 16 points, Trey Alexander had 15 points, Scheierman scored 14, Shtolzberg scored 13 and freshman Fredrick King notched 10 points and six rebounds. Eleven different Bluejays scored on a night in which CU shot 60.3 percent from the field, made 10-of-25 three-pointers and won the rebound battle 47-28. CU dished 26 assists, including six from the 2022 BIG EAST Freshman of the Year Ryan Nembhard and outscored the Panthers 60-30 in the paint and 16-2 in second-chance opportunities.

Drury was led by 13 points from Adam Moore. The Panthers shot 37.5 percent from the floor and made 6-of-27 three-pointers. Drury was picked to finish eighth of 13 teams in the Great Lakes Valley Conference preseason coaches’ poll.

Creighton begins the regular-season on Monday, Nov. 7, when it hosts St. Thomas.