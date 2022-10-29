9 days out: Auburn 2022-23 basketball countdown

Editor’s Note: This is the sixth in a series of articles previewing the Tigers.

AUBURN, Alabama–Picked to finish fourth in the SEC preseason poll this season, the Auburn Tigers are one of five teams in the league in the AP’s preseason Top 25 poll. Unless there is a big surprise, the 2022-23 league champion will likely come from a team in this group.

Auburn, which won the regular season title Outright last year, was voted fourth in the preseason SEC Media Days poll behind Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee and ahead of Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida. Kentucky is the highest ranked SEC team in the AP Preseason Top 25 at No. 4 behind North Carolina, Gonzaga and Houston.

Auburn, which is ranked 15th in the preseason Top 25, finished its 2021-22 schedule with a 28-6 record and a 15-3 mark in league games to win a second regular season title in Bruce Pearl’s first eight seasons as head Coach of the Tigers. Auburn must replace All-Americans Jabari Smith and Walker Kesslerbut Returns four of its top six scorers and looks to have immediate help from its signee class.

Included in Auburn’s victories last season was an 80-71 decision vs. visiting Kentucky on January 22nd. That was the only meeting between the Wildcats and Tigers, who are scheduled to play just once this season. That Matchup is scheduled for Feb. 25th at Lexington with CBS planning to televise the game from Rupp Arena.

As is often the case, Kentucky is expected to feature one of the most talented rosters in the country. This season’s group features the 2021-22 National Player of the Year, a six-foot-nine, 260-pound senior center Oscar Tshiebwe, who averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds as a junior. Against Auburn they scored 16 points and pulled in 14 rebounds. He was outscored by Auburn center Walker Kessler (19 points vs. UK), who has moved on to the NBA.

The top scorers for UK vs. the Tigers were guards Sahvir Wheeler and Kellan Grady with 17 points a piece. Grady is gone but not Wheeler, a 5-9, 180 senior who averaged 10.1 points and led the SEC in assists per game (6.9) last season while earning second team All-SEC honors. Auburn point guard Wendell Green, who scored 11 points and dished out five assists last year when facing Wheeler, said that the Kentucky standout is as quick as any player he has faced. Green will be a junior this season for the rematch.

A pair of five-star freshmen, 6-4, 193 guard Cason Wallace and 6-6, 220 forward Chris Livingstonare key additions for the Wildcats along with the 6-5, 205 transfer guard Antonio Reeveswho averaged 20.1 points at Illinois State.

Another transfer to watch is the 6-3, 185 redshirt senior guard CJ Fredrick, who missed last season with an injury. He is a career 46.6 percent three-point shooter and was Honorable mention All-Big Ten at Iowa.

More help is expected from 6-11, 225 freshmen Ugonna Onyenso from Nigeria, a four star center from Nigeria.

Coach John Calipari’s team finished 28-8 overall and one-game behind Auburn in the SEC standings at 14-4. Entering the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed the Wildcats were upset 85-79, in overtime, in the opening round by the St. Peters Peacocks, a 15th seed.

Numbers of Note, Part 1: Bruce Pearl is 6-7 as Auburn’s head coach vs. Kentucky and 10-16 vs. the Wildcats including his time at Tennessee.

Numbers of Note, Part 2: Pearl goes into his ninth season at Auburn following six seasons at Tennessee with a total of 297 wins while an SEC head coach. That ties him with Kentucky’s Joe B. Hall and Georgia’s Hugh Durham for the ninth most wins while coaching an SEC team.

Did You Know: Despite Auburn’s disappointing second round exit from the NCAA Tournament vs. Miami to close last season, since losing to the Richmond Spiders in 1984, AU’s first-ever NCAA appearance, the Tigers have never had a one and done trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Last Shot: Auburn’s final tune-up before opening the 2022-23 season is an exhibition game vs. UAH at 7 pm CDT on Wednesday at Neville Arena. The game will be watched online at SEC+. The Chargers, who were 23-11 last season, are the preseason pick to win the Gulf South Conference in the league’s coaches poll.

