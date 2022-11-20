9 boys basketball players to watch in the Blue Water Area this season

As the temperature drops and daylight decreases, this is your reminder to start heading indoors. May I suggest the nearest high school Gymnasium in the Blue Water Area?

The 2022-23 MHSAA boys basketball season begins Dec. 5. Here are some local players to watch for this year, listed alphabetically.

D’Quan Haskins, Richmond, Senior

On a team full of playmakers, D’Quan Haskins has the most experience.

“He’s super explosive and a volume scorer,” Richmond Coach Josh Presnell said. “He can shoot the ball really well, finish in transition and take it to the rim when he needs to.”

Haskins averaged 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season. He was also named to the BWAC All-Conference First Team.

“He’s got to be really consistent (this year),” Presnell said. “When he is, he’s an all-around player. He can defend, he can pass and sometimes when he gets locked in he can go off for 10 to 15 points before you even know it.”

