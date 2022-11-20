9 boys basketball players to watch in the Blue Water Area this season

As the temperature drops and daylight decreases, this is your reminder to start heading indoors. May I suggest the nearest high school Gymnasium in the Blue Water Area?

The 2022-23 MHSAA boys basketball season begins Dec. 5. Here are some local players to watch for this year, listed alphabetically.

D’Quan Haskins, Richmond, Senior

On a team full of playmakers, D’Quan Haskins has the most experience.

“He’s super explosive and a volume scorer,” Richmond Coach Josh Presnell said. “He can shoot the ball really well, finish in transition and take it to the rim when he needs to.”

Haskins averaged 13.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last season. He was also named to the BWAC All-Conference First Team.

“He’s got to be really consistent (this year),” Presnell said. “When he is, he’s an all-around player. He can defend, he can pass and sometimes when he gets locked in he can go off for 10 to 15 points before you even know it.”

Beau Hund, Imlay City, Senior

One of the area’s best Lockdown Defenders is Beau Hund.

“He only knows one way to play,” Imlay City Coach Don Gauthier said. “And that’s to give it everything he’s got. He’s tough, competitive and relentless.”

Hund averaged 10.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season and was named to the BWAC All-Conference First Team.

“Defensively, he’s really strong,” Gauthier said. “Last year, they pretty much guarded everyone else’s best player. Offensively, they can shoot the lights out.”

The senior will have a green light this season to score at will.

“The biggest thing that our team needs is for him to shoot more,” Gauthier said. “And be more aggressive on offense. He’s typically a pretty quiet kid. But he’s done a good job this offseason being more vocal. Because when he talks, everyone listens.”

Tyler Jamison, Port Huron Northern, Senior

This list would not be complete without Tyler Jamison, who has long since established himself as the top boys basketball player in the Blue Water Area.

The forward is coming off a season that’ll go down in Port Huron Northern lore. Jamison averaged 29.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He also set the school’s single-game scoring record (59 points) in January and became the program’s all-time leading scorer two months later.

Having led the Huskies to a 15-6 record and a MAC Blue championship, Jamison was named the conference’s MVP. After the season, he was selected Associated Press All-State boys basketball team for Division 1.

It’ll be hard to replicate such a legendary year. But if anyone can do it, it’s Jamison.

Trey Kolakovich, Croswell-Lexington, Senior

If you’re going to play at Croswell-Lexington, you have to be a two-player. Nobody embodies that more Trey Kolakovich.

“He’s just a great ball handler, a great defender and plays with great energy and excitement,” Cros-Lex Coach Lance Campbell said. “He’s improved his shooting over the course of the offseason. He’s high energy and Relentless on both ends of the floor.”

Kolakovich averaged 9.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.0 rebounds per game last season. He was also named to the BWAC All-Conference First Team and BWAC All-Defensive Team.

“There are very few players, if any, that play with as much energy or passion as Trey does,” Campbell said. “He’s so disruptive on defense. He usually guards the opposing point guard and really limits them.”

The Pioneers lost their two leading scorers from last season to graduation. So they’ll be looking to Kolakovich to help fill that void.

“From an Offensive standpoint, I think he’s going to get more comfortable,” Campbell said. “He understands that he’s got to be more of a scorer for us than the last couple of years.”

Donovan McDonald, Croswell-Lexington, Senior

Perhaps no player in the Blue Water Area grew more than Donovan McDonald did last season.

“Donovan has improved a lot over the course of the last two years,” Cross-Lex Coach Lance Campbell said. “He’s got great footwork and he’s become more of a leader this offseason too.”

While not always vocal, McDonald plays with a tenacity in the paint that’s hard to match.

“I think he’s a conventional back-to-the-basket player,” Campbell said. “He’s a guy that you can throw the ball to in the post. And there are few teams, if any, that have that anymore.”

But McDonald’s skill extends beyond the interior. He’s developed an outside shot and can also put the ball on the floor.

“He shoots the ball from the perimeter a lot better than what most people might think,” Campbell said. “I get to see it Everyday in practice. And I think this year, he’s going to be the type of kid that can step out and hit a couple threes.”

Ryan Monarch, Yale, Junior

Having already mastered a jump shot, Ryan Monarch has been hard at work improving his versatility.

“Ryan is just a kid that has a knack on how to get open,” Yale Coach Garnett Kohler said. “He does a nice job with his jump shot and is a good 3-point shooter. But he’s really learned how to move off the ball using screens. He’s just been a gym rat for three years now.”

Monarch averaged 13.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game last season. He was also named to the BWAC All-Conference Second Team.

“His jump shot is definitely the best part of his game,” Kohler said. “He shoots the ball well, has good range on his jump shot and has a quick release.”

The guard used the offseason to improve his ball handling and ability to create space. In Kohler’s words, Monarch is trying to “make himself into a complete player and not just a jump shooter.”

“He’s put a lot of work into the weight room and has gotten stronger,” Kohler said. “I can see him having a really good season just because of the work he’s put in … we’re going to lean on him a lot, especially from a leadership standpoint.”

Trent Rice, Cardinal Mooney, Senior

Few players Accelerate like Trent Rice.

“His athleticism is what sticks out,” Cardinal Mooney Coach Mike McAndrews said. “His speed and ability to play at the rim — almost every night he’s the most athletic kid on the court for us. He doesn’t take possessions off either.”

Rice averaged 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game last season and was named to the All-Catholic League First Team.

“The best part of his game is his ability to disrupt ball handlers and get in the passing lanes,” McAndrews said. “And he’s probably the best rebounding guard I’ve ever had.”

Opposing defenses will try to wreak that same havoc onto him, as Rice is the Cardinals’ starting point guard.

“He’s going to get everybody’s best shot,” McAndrews said. “He’s going to get Everybody’s best defender and will get some creative defenses to try and get the ball out of his hands. He did a really good job (handling that pressure) last season and I expect him to be even better at it this year in his distribution of the basketball.”

Andrew Sniesak, Armada, Senior

The Tigers have their go-to guy back in Andrew Sniesak.

“He’s a complete player,” Armada Coach Chris Haller said. “You can put him anywhere on the floor and he can play that role … he’s also an aggressive player that’s going to take the ball to the rim, create with a move and have a really strong finish.”

Sniesak averaged 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last year. The 6-foot-3 forward was also named to the BWAC All-Conference First Team.

“He’s a leader and a really good teammate,” Haller said. “He’s not a selfish player by any means. He’s going to make sure we’re playing as a team. You couldn’t ask for someone who’s more of a teammate than Andrew.”

Sniesak will lead a program that’s looking to build off last season’s 11-10 record.

“I’d just like to see more of the same from him,” Haller said. “Still being that really great teammate, being our floor leader and getting the ball to people. But he’s also going to score and get himself to the rim … (I want to see him) continue growing and building the game he plays so well.”

Karl Stevens, Richmond, Junior

Along with teammates D’Quan Haskins and Marcus Thompson, Karl Stevens is part of a dominant trio at Richmond.

“Karl is probably one of the best all-around basketball players in the area,” Richmond Coach Josh Presnell said. “He’s big, he can score and he’s become a lot more aggressive.”

Stevens averaged 14.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game last season and was named to the BWAC All-Conference First Team.

“He’s unselfish too,” Presnell said. “He rebounds, he passes and he can shoot. He does everything that you want out of a player.”

When asked what he wants to see from Stevens this season, Presnell didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“I’d like to see him average a triple-double,” Presnell said.

Contact Brenden Welper at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.