9-09-22 HI-PAL Basketball Tournament Results

Hawaiʻi Police Department

Community Policing Division, Area I

Community Police Officer Darren Abalos

Phone: (808) 961-8849

Media Release

The Endless Summers HI-PAL Basketball Tournament was held on the weekend of August 27-28, 2022 in Hilo. The tournament consisted of 4 separate divisions to include Varsity Girls, Intermediate Girls, Elementary Girls, and Intermediate Boys. The tournament was organized by Hilo Community Police Officer Darren Abalos who coordinated with Retired Police Major Randy Apele. The Endless Summers event included teams from across the State.

“Due to the past COVID restrictions prohibiting children and families from participating in Sporting events, I was happy to assist in coordinating this event with Mr. Apele to get the children back into sports.” says Officer Abalos. Randy Apele stated “The participants were eager to play in the tournament and enjoyed being able to get back into playing basketball against other teams in friendly competition.”

HI-PAL (Hawaiʻi Isle Police Activities League) is a program created by the Hawaiʻi Police Department in which police officers interact with youth in various activities and act as mentors. This positive connection with the youth helps encourage teamwork, citizenship, responsibility, and builds trust among youth.

Endless Summers HI-PAL Tournament Results:

VARSITY GIRLS DIVISION CHAMPIONS: Kona Stingrays

Second Place – Honolulu Lightning

Third Place – Hoopstars

Championship Game Final Score: Kona Stingrays 57 points – Honolulu Lightning 41 points

INTERMEDIATE GIRLS DIVISION CHAMPIONS: Maui Sparks

Second Place – West Side Kauai

Third Place—Kauai Ballers

Championship Game Final Score: Maui Sparks 48 points – West Side Kauai 37 points

ELEMENTARY GIRLS DIVISION CHAMPIONS: Swish (Winners via forfeit)

Second Place – West Side Kauai

Third Place – Kona Stingrays

INTERMEDIATE BOYS DIVISION CHAMPIONS: Ikehu

Second Place – Lights Out Maui

Third Place – Hokulele

Championship Game Final Score: Ikehu 70 points – Lights Out Maui 49 points