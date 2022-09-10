9-09-22 HI-PAL Basketball Tournament Results
Hawaiʻi Police Department
Community Policing Division, Area I
Community Police Officer Darren Abalos
Phone: (808) 961-8849
Media Release
The Endless Summers HI-PAL Basketball Tournament was held on the weekend of August 27-28, 2022 in Hilo. The tournament consisted of 4 separate divisions to include Varsity Girls, Intermediate Girls, Elementary Girls, and Intermediate Boys. The tournament was organized by Hilo Community Police Officer Darren Abalos who coordinated with Retired Police Major Randy Apele. The Endless Summers event included teams from across the State.
“Due to the past COVID restrictions prohibiting children and families from participating in Sporting events, I was happy to assist in coordinating this event with Mr. Apele to get the children back into sports.” says Officer Abalos. Randy Apele stated “The participants were eager to play in the tournament and enjoyed being able to get back into playing basketball against other teams in friendly competition.”
HI-PAL (Hawaiʻi Isle Police Activities League) is a program created by the Hawaiʻi Police Department in which police officers interact with youth in various activities and act as mentors. This positive connection with the youth helps encourage teamwork, citizenship, responsibility, and builds trust among youth.
Endless Summers HI-PAL Tournament Results:
VARSITY GIRLS DIVISION CHAMPIONS: Kona Stingrays
Second Place – Honolulu Lightning
Third Place – Hoopstars
Championship Game Final Score: Kona Stingrays 57 points – Honolulu Lightning 41 points
INTERMEDIATE GIRLS DIVISION CHAMPIONS: Maui Sparks
Second Place – West Side Kauai
Third Place—Kauai Ballers
Championship Game Final Score: Maui Sparks 48 points – West Side Kauai 37 points
ELEMENTARY GIRLS DIVISION CHAMPIONS: Swish (Winners via forfeit)
Second Place – West Side Kauai
Third Place – Kona Stingrays
INTERMEDIATE BOYS DIVISION CHAMPIONS: Ikehu
Second Place – Lights Out Maui
Third Place – Hokulele
Championship Game Final Score: Ikehu 70 points – Lights Out Maui 49 points