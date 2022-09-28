8x NBA All-Star And NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On The First Day Of Training Camp

The NBA season is less than one month away, and by the end of Tuesday, all 30 teams in the league will have begun training camp.

That being said, there are still a lot of free agents available on the open market, and one of them is eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard.

Howard spent last season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest in 60 games off the bench.

