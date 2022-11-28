8AM Golf, entertainer Justin Timberlake invests in 3’s Golf & Grill
8AM Golfan integrated collection of brands with the mission of supporting and celebrating Golfers and the golf industry, and internationally known singer and actor Justin Timberlake have invested in 3’s Golf & Grill in Greenville, the business announced Nov. 17 on its Instagram account.
As part of the investment, 3’s will join 8AM Golf’s portfolio of companies and will work with local partners to expand its concept to major metro areas throughout the US in the coming months. The venue at 61 Villa Road features:
- 12-hole par-3 golf
- Adjacent practice areas
- An 18-hole putting course
- Other golf-related attractions
- Bar
- Restaurant
“The 3’s concept is one I’m extremely excited about,” said Timberlake. “Making golf more accessible, less intimidating and more fun is a passion of mine, and that’s exactly what 3’s accomplishes with its 12-hole, par-3 layout and its relaxed, ‘all are welcome’ vibe.”
Timberlake has been an Investor and partner in 8AM Golf since 2020 and is now leading creative initiatives across the company’s portfolio of brands, which include:
- GOLF Magazine
- GOLF.com
- Nicklaus Companies
- Golf club Maker Miura Golf
- True Spec Golf
- GolfLogix app
- Club Conex
- Fairway Jockey
- Chirp Gaming app
For more information, visit 8amgolf.com.