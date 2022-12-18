Chelsea have been interested in bringing Juventus and Serbia international Dušan Vlahović to Stamford Bridge “for some time” as Graham Potter looks to bolster his Squad during the January transfer window, journalist Simon Phillips has told GiveMeSport.

The striker had been on World Cup duty in Qatar this winter before Dragan Stojković’s side exited at the tournament’s group stage.

Chelsea transfer news – Dušan Vlahović

Chelsea’s need for a striker has been heightened this month after the club confirmed Armando Broja suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament rupture in a friendly with Aston Villa last week.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Blues are interested in a deal to sign Vlahović in January alongside both Arsenal and Manchester United who also have striker concerns of their own, whilst CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has been told there is a real possibility that the 22-year-old could leave the Allianz Stadium in 2023.

It is suggested that Juventus are unwilling to sanction a departure for the 88-goal striker in the winter, but that will not deter the Premier League trio from attempting to get the Serie A side to force their hand.

Transfer Insider Dean Jones has previously told GiveMeSport that the Serbian would be a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side, but Potter will be hoping that Todd Boehly and the Hierarchy could Lure the number nine to Stamford Bridge instead.

Phillips has suggested that “nothing new” has happened in Chelsea’s pursuit of Vlahović as of yet, but he is a name that could be mentioned as we head into the January transfer window.

What has Phillips said about Vlahović and Chelsea?

Phillips told GiveMeSport: “You’ve also got the historic targets like Dušan Vlahović from Juventus, who Chelsea have been interested in for some time. Nothing new has happened there yet, but it’s someone that could come up.”

Would Vlahović be a good signing for Chelsea?

Vlahović has enjoyed a steady season so far with Juventus, having scored seven goals and provided two assists across 15 Appearances during the current campaign, according to Transfermarkt.

However, the £66m signing endured a difficult time at the World Cup, only being able to feature twice in Qatar through injury and scoring just one goal, according to the same stats provider.

Despite not being able to see out a full match at the tournament, he was still given a WhoScored rating of 6.71 for his performances on the world’s biggest stage, ranking as the squad’s sixth-best performing player, suggesting that if he had been fit, he and Serbia could have made a Deeper delve into the competition this time around.

With Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang now being Potter’s only senior centre-forward option available at Stamford Bridge, a move for Vlahović may not seem so far-fetched ahead of the January transfer window.

