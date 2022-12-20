$87M Orchard Beach Pavilion Restoration Breaks Ground

NEW YORK, NY – Gilbane Building Co. has been retained as the construction manager for the $87 million Restoration of the historic Bronx Recreation landmark, Orchard Beach Pavilion.

The construction management company recently joined NYC Parks, NYC Economic Development Corp. and Bronx elected and community officials to break ground on the renovation project.

The project will Restore the historic architecture of the landmarked 140,000-square-foot space, including the reconstruction of the historic structural concrete roofs with additional exterior finishes, such as limestone cladding, glazed terracotta, terrazzo, cement plaster and metalwork. The stakeholders will additionally plant trees and add new light fixtures to meet current standards for the restored Pavilion.

As a joint project between NYC Parks and NYC Economic Development Corp., the endeavor also aims to provide greater ADA access and offer welcoming and viable amenities for the community.

The project will raise the Landslide approach to the building, provide new accessible Ramps to the upper level of the building, and add a new curving, brick-clad accessible ramp to connect the upper level of the Pavilion down to the beach in order to offer all Orchard Beach visitors the same Equitable access through the Pavilion.

The project will add resilient new building systems to provide the required mechanical, electrical and plumbing services in order to build-out the historic Concession spaces in the Loggias and within the Pavilion for new concessions. The stakeholders will also Restore partitions, finishes and other public Pavilion areas for community use and enjoyment. NYC Parks will solicit proposals from quality food service operators to grant Concession agreements at Orchard Beach.

The Restoration project aims to bring the Orchard Beach Pavilion back to its historic conditions with access and amenities for community members.

As the Bronx’s Sole public beach, the 1.1-mile-long Orchard Beach was originally declared “the Riviera of New York” in the 1930s. The 115-acre beach contains a promenade, a central pavilion, snack bars, food and souvenir carts, two playgrounds, two picnic areas, a parking lot and 26 courts for basketball, volleyball and handball.

“Gilbane is incredibly proud to play a role in renovating this historic recreational amenity,” says Raquel Diaz, public sector area manager of Gilbane Building Co. “We look forward to partnering with NYC Parks and NYCEDC to deliver a reconstructed and upgraded community facility that the Bronx deserves.”