8,463 Yards From the Tips! Two 700-Yard Par-5s! North America’s Longest Course Is Massive, But It’s No Gimmick

Golfers will likely Gulp a few times glancing at the scorecard of RainDance National Resort & Golf, situated along the scenic front range of Colorado.

Measuring 8,463 yards from the tips, the new course one hour north of Denver is now the longest in North America and third longest in the world, with two par-5s measuring more than 700 yards each.

The development of RainDance was a Collaboration between Fred Funk, who won 29 tournaments in his PGA and Champions Tour career, former Arnold Palmer Design star Harrison Minchew and Colorado land Developer and generational farmer Martin Lind.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button