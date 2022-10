84 Alumni from ACC Schools Earn Spots on NBA Opening Day Rosters

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – Eighty-four alumni from Atlantic Coast Conference programs are on Opening Day NBA rosters for the 2022-23 season, which began Tuesday evening. That is the most of any conference.

Fourteen ACC programs have at least one former player on an NBA Opening Day roster, while 11 schools have at least three on NBA rosters. The ACC is represented on 27 of the 30 NBA teams, with the Brooklyn Nets boasting the most former players from ACC schools with six.

Duke leads all ACC schools with 25 alumni on NBA rosters – second most of any program nationally. Eleven North Carolina alumni are on Opening Day rosters, while Virginia has nine and Florida State has eight.