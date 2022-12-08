8 Ways To Get More Girls Into Golf

Getting girls into this Glorious game has often been a challenge, not because girls don’t want to play golf, but because Clubs in the past have been so male dominated. Opportunities to have a go at golf were not as prevalent and overall the sport has been a hard egg to crack for women.

So how has golf started to make changes so that girls start to own the range and really get a head start at grassroots level? It’s a more even playing field when it comes to grassroots golf. Maybe even leaning in favor of the girls bench, with girls-only classes readily available and thriving.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button